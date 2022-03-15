DOJ names new state fire marshal, chief medical officer

Dirk Johnson has been appointed to be the state fire marshal and Dr. Walter Kemp is the state's new chief medical examiner, according to a Tuesday press release from the state Department of Justice.

“I’m proud to promote two experienced employees to head two very important offices at the Montana Department of Justice,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the release. “I’m confident that they will continue to embody our commitment to public safety in their new roles.”

Johnson has been the acting state fire marshal since August. Before that, he was deputy fire marshal and before joining the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, he worked as fire marshal for the City of Great Falls. As fire marshal, he leads the DOJ's Fire Prevention and Investigation Section, which oversees fire prevention and investigation work across hundreds of agencies in the state.

Kemp, who was previously the deputy state medical examiner, will take over in May for retiring Dr. Rob Kurtzman. Before coming to Montana, he taught medical students as an associate professor in North Dakota and did autopsies for North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The state's Medical Examiner's Offices is part of the department's Forensic Science Division and it provides autopsy services and death investigation resources to county coroners, law enforcement and county attorneys.

