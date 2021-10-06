DOJ announces grants for local law enforcement

The Montana Department of Justice announced Wednesday its first round of grant awards for local law enforcement to intercept illegal drugs trafficked into the state.

The state is drawing $300,000 from upcoming revenues from taxes on cannabis sales to combat methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Methamphetamine contributed to a 91% increase in violent crime from 2013 to 2020, according to the Montana Board of Crime Control.

The grant funding, which law enforcement agencies will use to obtain and train new canine units, were included in the Legislature's marijuana legalization bill passed earlier this year. The new dogs will replace those who were previously trained to sniff out cannabis; such dogs can't be untrained to smell weed.