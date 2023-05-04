The Montana Legislature passed a bill to the governor to establish dog training programs in state prison.

The state House in the final hours of the 2023 Legislature approved House Bill 941 on a 71-24 vote.

Rep. Greg Frazer, a Deer Lodge Republican and mental health technician at Montana State Prison, carried the bill. He has called the potential program a "win-win-win" for inmates who need rehabilitation, dogs who need training and dog owners who need obedient and socialized pups.

If signed by the governor, the bill will put the policy into state law. The final version of HB 941, however, passed without an appropriation, meaning the state would have to find somewhere to draw funding to get the program off the ground.

While the Governor's Office has not indicated support or opposition to the bill, the Montana Department of Corrections' Scott Eychner, director of rehabilitations and programs, testified in support of the legislation at each step of the legislative process.

During a committee hearing on the bill Monday, Frazer said the department had ballparked the start-up cost at $160,000, and another $75,000 for annual, ongoing costs of the program.

"I want to make sure we can get the program going, set up and established," Frazer told the committee.

Still, lawmakers eying the rapidly developing budget in the final days of the session wondered if the corrections department could pay for the program within the budget that had already been approved. Others noted the women's prison in Billings has a similar program at a $120,000 cost per year without a legislative appropriation.

Ultimately, the bill advanced without funding for the program.

Other lawmakers had other concerns, like whether the rehabilitative efforts were too soft on prisoners.

"We need to get back to prison being tough not giving these guys pound puppies," Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside, argued during the bill's first floor hearing in April.

Others saw the bill as Frazer did, a spot of optimism for a prison system at capacity and generally as a "feel good" bill.

"This bill just makes me feel good," Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said during the April debate.

Dr. Marie Suthers, chair and professor of the anthrozoology program at Carroll College, spoke to the academic benefits of dog training programs in prisons earlier this session, citing studies that found decreases in depression, improved self-control and improved staff-inmate relations. Outside the prison, participation in dog training programs were found to be tied to reductions in recidivism.

Suthers had helped establish a similar program in a Virginia prison, and said the program can start small without a hefty state appropriation. In the early years of that program, inmates kept their dogs in a crate in their cell, for example.

"If you start small, we started in 2002 with three dogs, now they have 24 dogs at a time," she told the Senate Judiciary Committee in April. The trainer, however, would still need to be paid, Suthers added.

Frazer said one of his own constituents in Deer Lodge had tried to sign up for the dog training program at the women's prison in Billings, but was stifled by a six-month waiting period.

"What that tells me is there's more need for dogs being trained than we have people who are able to train," he told the committee.

"I feel very passionate about the work I do at the Department of Corrections," he added. "I believe it is our responsibility to try to provide as many services as we can to these individuals so that when they get out … that they don't go out and create another victim. That is my goal."

Once the bill reaches Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk, he'll have 10 days to sign the bill or veto it. If he takes no action, the bill by default becomes law.