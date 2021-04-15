Documents show director's role in releasing court emails

The subpoena was issued to the Montana Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles. The department administers the state email systems, which include McLaughlin's email account.

Normally producing emails can include a time-consuming review process, but by later the same day Giles had turned over 2,500 documents to the GOP lawmakers.

Several emails reference Giles discussing the subpoena before she saw its contents, although it's not clear from the correspondences who gave Giles the heads up or when.

At 9:27 a.m. on April 9, the day the subpoenaed materials were to be delivered, Giles told her chief technology officer and chief information officer she didn’t realize her Friday deadline “when they told me they were doing this.”

Seven minutes earlier Giles wrote: “Note the time due today that I have to personally appear or I will be found in contempt so given its a broader scope than what we planned may need to have a couple folks drop everything to get this done."

The Department of Administration on Thursday did not immediately return an email seeking clarification on whom Giles spoke with about the subpoena before it was issued.