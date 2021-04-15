Documents show director's role in releasing court emails

A new cache of documents, this time from within the state Department of Administration, capture the new agency director’s role in rapidly responding late last week to a now-quashed legislative subpoena.
The emails, provided to the Montana State News Bureau on Wednesday, are part of a developing saga between the three branches of government. The state Supreme Court has rejected the Legislative subpoena but GOP lawmakers say they will defy that order.
The Department of Administration has not clearly said if it will adhere to the court or the GOP lawmaker's demands. But it asked for and been granted an extension to comply with the subpoena.
Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee subpoenaed all of Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin’s emails pertaining to pending legislation.
The subpoena was issued to the Montana Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles. The department administers the state email systems, which include McLaughlin's email account.
Normally producing emails can include a time-consuming review process, but by later the same day Giles had turned over 2,500 documents to the GOP lawmakers.
Several emails reference Giles discussing the subpoena before she saw its contents, although it's not clear from the correspondences who gave Giles the heads up or when.
At 9:27 a.m. on April 9, the day the subpoenaed materials were to be delivered, Giles told her chief technology officer and chief information officer she didn’t realize her Friday deadline “when they told me they were doing this.”
Seven minutes earlier Giles wrote: “Note the time due today that I have to personally appear or I will be found in contempt so given its a broader scope than what we planned may need to have a couple folks drop everything to get this done."
The Department of Administration on Thursday did not immediately return an email seeking clarification on whom Giles spoke with about the subpoena before it was issued.
When Abra Belke, chief of staff for the Republican Senate leadership, issued the subpoena to Giles at 9:17 a.m. on April 9, Belke had copied the email to Chris Heggem, chief of staff to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Giles was to deliver the materials to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, by 3 p.m. that day.
After the initial batch of emails were provided, McLaughlin filed an emergency petition to quash the subpoena, raising concerns it would include confidential or private information.
Through the weekend, McLaughlin’s private attorney, Randy Cox of Helena, sought to halt the department from turning over McLaughlin’s emails. Giles told Cox the department would abide by the subpoena and he should contact the Legislature.
On Sunday the Supreme Court temporarily quashed the subpoena after an emergency motion from Cox. Giles wrote in an email to Cox that her agency would stop production of McLaughlin's emails until further notice.
But GOP Senate leaders, through the chief deputy attorney general, issued a letter to the court Monday stating they would not recognize the court’s Sunday order quashing the subpoena because it was in no way related to the case to which it was attached.
Giles has asked for a private attorney to represent her in McLaughlin’s case to shut down the subpoena and state budget director Kurt Alme approved the request Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Giles requested and was granted an extension to comply with the legislative subpoena. Giles' new deadline for producing the remainder of McLaughlin's emails is April 19, while the Supreme Court had yet to issue a decision on McLaughlin’s new petition to halt their release.
The department did not respond to an email asking if it would comply with the court or the GOP lawmakers, and the emails provided Wednesday show Gianforte's senior adviser saying it would not respond a press request for an answer.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Kris Hansen late Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss McLaughlin’s petition to halt the subpoena a second time.
Republican leadership in the state Legislature on Wednesday formed the Select Committee on Transparency and Accountability to consider potential legislation regarding what Senate President Mark Blasdel called “judicial recusal, retention of judicial emails and other documents, resources and other matters concerning the administration of the judicial branch." Two Democrats were named to the committee, while the minority party called the panel's formation a "witch hunt."