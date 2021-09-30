Documents show Billings judge off abortion case

A Yellowstone County judge Thursday filed an order of disqualification to remove himself from overseeing a lawsuit challenging new abortion laws in Montana.
A document from Yellowstone County District Court filed Thursday shows that District Court Judge Michael Moses will hear the case instead of Judge Gregory Todd, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Earlier in the day the state had filed a request with the Montana Supreme Court to remove Todd from the case over claims he showed bias from overseeing a case challenging new abortion laws.
Also Thursday, an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Montana, which is challenging the laws, asked the state Supreme Court to block the laws from taking effect Friday, citing the state's last-minute filing to remove Todd before he issued an order on a preliminary injunction.
In Planned Parenthood's Thursday filing, it claimed the state's late filing seeking to remove Judge Gregory Todd "sought to circumvent judicial review" by halting Todd's work on the case before he issued a ruling and shortly before the laws are set to take effect.
The state filed its response to that filing later in the day, saying it was unable to object to Todd earlier because it took so long to get a transcript from the court hearing last week when Todd made the comments the state argues show bias.
On Wednesday the Yellowstone County District Court processed a request from state Solicitor General David Dewhirst seeking to remove Todd from a case as a motion to substitute a judge, which can be handled by district courts. Each party in a civil proceeding like the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana is entitled to one judicial substitution without citing a specific reason, but the state had already used theirs in this case.
Requests like Dewhirst's, which allege bias on behalf of a judge, instead must be handled by the state Supreme Court. Dewhirst is defending the laws for the attorney general's office on behalf of the state.
The district court treated Dewhirst's filing like a substitution request and not a request to remove a judge because of bias, a Yellowstone County court official said Thursday.
When Judge Todd got the email alerting him to the substitution, he pointed out the request was not a standard substitution request, but a request for a new judge because of claims of bias. Yellowstone County District Court then removed the order taking Todd off the case from the record.
"Yesterday afternoon when I received notice of defendant’s motion to disqualify," Todd wrote in an email sent Thursday morning and provided by the court to the Montana State News Bureau. " ... Then I received an email that the Clerk of the Court had substituted me. Obviously that action was premature. The Clerk of Court then rescinded that action."
Todd said earlier Thursday he was awaiting guidance from the state Supreme Court. Todd also wrote that he had halted work on the case, as required in state law while the process plays out. The Attorney General's office filed its request to remove Todd with the state Supreme Court on Thursday morning.
Todd said last week he would decide by Friday on issuing an injunction in the case, in which Planned Parenthood of Montana is seeking to halt implementation of three new abortion laws passed by the Republican-majority Legislature earlier this year. The laws are set to take effect Friday.
In its filing to the state Supreme Court on Thursday, Planned Parenthood argues letting the laws take effect would cause irreparable harm to women and health care providers.
The filing says less than 32 hours before the laws are set to take effect, the state filed its motion to remove Todd.
"The state waited six days from the hearing to file its motion to disqualify Judge Todd, which guaranteed that he could not issue the ruling that the parties were told to expect the very next day," wrote attorney Raph Graybill. The filing requires Todd halt work on the case.
The laws being challenged would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.
There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed in August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction request.
Late Wednesday, the state Attorney General's office in a statement claimed Todd was removed from the case, citing the documents it provided news outlets from Yellowstone County District Court, which were later rescinded.
"Attorney General Knudsen once again took action to hold a judge accountable for their egregious bias and once again, the judge exited the case within minutes. Every Montanan deserves a fair and impartial judiciary," said spokesperson Emilee Cantrell in an email Wednesday night. In April, a district court judge stepped down from a case challenging the constitutionally of the new law granting the governor the power to directly fill judicial vacancies after a filling by Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Dewhirst's motion to disqualify Todd cites comments the judge made during a hearing Sept. 23. Dewhirst's request references disqualification when a judge "has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party's lawyer."
"Judge Todd revealed his displeasure and disagreement with the state, the Attorney General and his clients, and other executive branch officials regarding a separate and complex political and legal dispute between Montana’s judiciary, the Legislature and the executive branch—a dispute in which Judge Todd features prominently," Dewhirst wrote.
During the Sept. 23 hearing, comments from Todd hit on the ongoing dispute between the judiciary branch and the Legislature.
After Todd said lawmakers were legislating additional medical standards, a statement Dewhirst agreed was accurate, Todd added "Like they've done in the judiciary as well. But that's a different topic, right?"
Republican lawmakers have been pursuing the judiciary since the start of the legislative session this January, eventually forming a Select Committee on Judicial Transparency and Accountability. That came after lawmakers unearthed emails showing judges weighing in on legislation that would affect the judiciary, a practice the chief justice of the state Supreme Court has defended.
As president of the Montana Judges Association, Todd had asked the state Supreme Court administrator to poll fellow judges by email on a bill changing how judicial vacancies are filled and testified against several bills this session that proposed to change the judiciary.
After Todd followed up in Thursday's hearing with a comment that issues of the judiciary were not part of the discussion, Dewhirst replied "I would hope not."
In Wednesday's filing, Dewhirst argued "This comment calls into question his ability to maintain an 'open mind' to the state’s arguments in Planned Parenthood."
In the filing, Dewhirst also said the state did not get a transcript of last week's hearing until Sept. 28 after 5 p.m., and that it filed its motion within 24 hours.