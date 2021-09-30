Documents show Billings judge off abortion case

There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed in August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction request.

Late Wednesday, the state Attorney General's office in a statement claimed Todd was removed from the case, citing the documents it provided news outlets from Yellowstone County District Court, which were later rescinded.

"Attorney General Knudsen once again took action to hold a judge accountable for their egregious bias and once again, the judge exited the case within minutes. Every Montanan deserves a fair and impartial judiciary," said spokesperson Emilee Cantrell in an email Wednesday night. In April, a district court judge stepped down from a case challenging the constitutionally of the new law granting the governor the power to directly fill judicial vacancies after a filling by Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Dewhirst's motion to disqualify Todd cites comments the judge made during a hearing Sept. 23. Dewhirst's request references disqualification when a judge "has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party's lawyer."

"Judge Todd revealed his displeasure and disagreement with the state, the Attorney General and his clients, and other executive branch officials regarding a separate and complex political and legal dispute between Montana’s judiciary, the Legislature and the executive branch—a dispute in which Judge Todd features prominently," Dewhirst wrote.

During the Sept. 23 hearing, comments from Todd hit on the ongoing dispute between the judiciary branch and the Legislature.

After Todd said lawmakers were legislating additional medical standards, a statement Dewhirst agreed was accurate, Todd added "Like they've done in the judiciary as well. But that's a different topic, right?"

Republican lawmakers have been pursuing the judiciary since the start of the legislative session this January, eventually forming a Select Committee on Judicial Transparency and Accountability. That came after lawmakers unearthed emails showing judges weighing in on legislation that would affect the judiciary, a practice the chief justice of the state Supreme Court has defended.

As president of the Montana Judges Association, Todd had asked the state Supreme Court administrator to poll fellow judges by email on a bill changing how judicial vacancies are filled and testified against several bills this session that proposed to change the judiciary.

After Todd followed up in Thursday's hearing with a comment that issues of the judiciary were not part of the discussion, Dewhirst replied "I would hope not."

In Wednesday's filing, Dewhirst argued "This comment calls into question his ability to maintain an 'open mind' to the state’s arguments in Planned Parenthood."

In the filing, Dewhirst also said the state did not get a transcript of last week's hearing until Sept. 28 after 5 p.m., and that it filed its motion within 24 hours.