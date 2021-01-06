Document lists health conditions that qualify for next phase of vaccine

The document also says that on a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.

The document also noted that there likely won't be enough doses to vaccinate everyone in this group, the population of which is estimated at 250,000, right away.

"Messaging to the public regarding the initiation of 1B will need to be clear that vaccine supplies are limited and may not be immediately available to all who may qualify," according to the document. The phase is expected to start in mid-January and run through mid-March.

Gianforte said during the Tuesday press conference that he would not lift the statewide mask mandate until the 1B group is vaccinated and the state Legislature sends him a bill that will protect businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations that follow public health guidelines from lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19.