Docs: Montana Women's Prison inmate died by hanging

The 50-year-old woman who was imprisoned at the Montana Women's Prison when she died June 8 succumbed to asphyxiation due to hanging, according to her death certificate.
Lisa Nester had recently escaped from the women's prison in Billings and had been returned by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force, the Billings Gazette reported. The events took place roughly three weeks before she was found hanging by a bedsheet.
The Daily Montanan first reported the cause of death on Monday. Her common-law husband told the Daily Montanan Nester's death was "a big shock" and that he plans to attend the inquest, which has not yet been scheduled.
Correctional officers found Nester unresponsive in her cell on June 7 and she was transported to the hospital, where she died the next morning, according to the Montana Department of Corrections. The department requested Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County coroner investigate the death.
Seaborn Larson
State Reporter
Capitol bureau reporter Seaborn Larson covers justice-related areas of state government and organizations that wield power.
