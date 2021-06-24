DOC transfers 65 state inmates to private prison

Sixty-five state inmates were transferred to the private prison near Shelby this week as part of a deal ending the Montana Department of Corrections' use of the regional prison in Cascade County.

The Department of Corrections, Montana Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service and Shelby prison operator CoreCivic all participated in the swap, along with the sheriff's offices in Cascade, Pondera and Toole counites, the department said in a press release late Thursday.

The department did not say in the press release how many federal inmates were moved in the transfer, nor did they clarify that in response to a follow-up email.

The transfer agreement came about after President Joe Biden directed the U.S. Department of Justice to phase out its use of private prisons in January. The state agreed to end its contract with Cascade County for 152 beds, sending those inmates instead to Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby, which would in turn transfer its 90-some federal inmates to the Great Falls Regional Prison in Cascade County.