DOC director says reorganization came from above

Michael, who testified online via Zoom, was asked Wednesday by Cotton’s attorney if Tom Lopach, who was then chief of staff for Gov. Steve Bullock, had told him there were some complaints about him.

“At some point, yes, Mr. Lopach did inform me that there were some concerns that had been raised,” Michael said, but he did not know exactly what day, noting it was more than two years ago.

Michael said he had been interviewed about some of those issues. Michael said he was not given specific names as to who made the complaints, but was able to determine where the question came from.

Michael was asked if he received counseling after the state looked into the allegations.

He said he had talked with Lopach and discussed the appropriate way to manage staff.

Michael said he has been a manager for nearly 25 years.

“Personally? Did I need that? No,” he said. “I’ve been a manager for quite some time. And those conversations may be helpful. It was not hurtful for me to listen to my boss…”

He said he has not had any other sexual harassment allegations during his career.