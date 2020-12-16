DOC director says reorganization came from above

The director of the Montana Department of Corrections said Wednesday the suggestion to look at reorganizing his agency came from his supervisors and was not his idea.
The comments by Reginald Michael came during a state hearing regarding claims from Adrianne Cotton, the agency’s former government relations director, who alleged that her dismissal was in retaliation after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Michael.
Testimony to the Office of Administrative Hearings is going on this week.
Cotton said Monday that she had spoken with the department’s human resources division after Michael made what she considered to be inappropriate comments as they traveled together on a business trip from Three Forks to Billings in September 2017.
She did not file a formal complaint, she said, but she wanted to avoid being alone with Michael again.
Cotton's last day with the agency was Nov. 23, 2018, after the department reorganized and eliminated 22 positions. DOC officials and the governor's office have said the personnel changes were based on a new approach to justice from the 2017 Montana Legislature.
Cotton filed a lawsuit in September 2019, which claims six women on the agency leadership team complained of sexual harassment and all but one had their positions "altered or eliminated" after the restructuring. The lawsuit named Michael as the alleged harasser.
Michael, who testified online via Zoom, was asked Wednesday by Cotton’s attorney if Tom Lopach, who was then chief of staff for Gov. Steve Bullock, had told him there were some complaints about him.
“At some point, yes, Mr. Lopach did inform me that there were some concerns that had been raised,” Michael said, but he did not know exactly what day, noting it was more than two years ago.
Michael said he had been interviewed about some of those issues. Michael said he was not given specific names as to who made the complaints, but was able to determine where the question came from.
Michael was asked if he received counseling after the state looked into the allegations.
He said he had talked with Lopach and discussed the appropriate way to manage staff.
Michael said he has been a manager for nearly 25 years.
“Personally? Did I need that? No,” he said. “I’ve been a manager for quite some time. And those conversations may be helpful. It was not hurtful for me to listen to my boss…”
He said he has not had any other sexual harassment allegations during his career.
Michael said he was the ultimate decider on the DOC reorganization, but with the caveat that it was a process started by the governor’s office and the recommendations seemed reasonable, and he had no reason to disagree.
Support Local Journalism
He said people had asked him about Cotton’s job, and why the department had a government relations position and what it did.
“The question had come up, but at that point in time I was still trying to understand the makeup of the organization,” Michael said, adding there were more than 1,300 people working for the DOC.
“I believe the organization was better positioned as a result of the reorganization,” he said. “I think there were more efficiencies gained from the staff at the agency as a result of the reorganization.”
Cotton on Monday told hearings officer Caroline Holien that during that September 2017 trip, Michael, who started the job two months earlier, said that when he worked for the federal government in Miami there was a pool among women in the office regarding who he would sleep with. Cotton said Michael also asked her about her career goals.
Cotton said she felt Michael was suggesting that having an inappropriate relationship with him would be good for her career. She said the rest of the trip was awkward and tense and she thought Michael had realized he “overstepped his boundaries.” She said he began to get more aggressive with her.
Michael was not asked specifics about that trip Wednesday.
In response to questions from attorneys representing the state, Michael said he had more than 30 years in the criminal justice system, mostly in supervisory roles, and had worked in Florida, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and New York.
Lopach said Monday he did not direct the government relations position to be eliminated. And he said it was not dropped because of Cotton’s allegations against Michael.
He said he had some concerns about the Department of Corrections, did not know if it was related to management, and asked someone to review the agency.
Lopach said the department had too many senior staff members reporting to the director and deputy director and the recommendations for reorganization made sense.
Lopach said there is not a government relations director in other agencies, and he found it odd that “we are the government” and the DOC had a government relations director. He also said the director and deputy director could handle legislative relationships and found the government relations director position to be unnecessary.
Cotton filed a Human Rights Bureau complaint and appealed its findings with the Human Rights Commission, which then reinstated the complaint and sent it to the Office of Administrative Hearing for further proceedings.
Holien said in September the state did offer a “legitimate business reason” for terminating Cotton, but Cotton had shown enough evidence to indicate possible retaliation
Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte, who becomes governor Jan. 4, has assembled a transition team to help him find a new DOC director.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.