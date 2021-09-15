DOC director: Prison union talks continuing

"It's a very difficult, difficult job, that type of environment and what they deal with," Gootkin told the committee. "And then you add mandatory overtime, 12-hour shifts sometimes and that stress. … They need to be compensated."

Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen nodded to the shallow workforce pool in the prison's immediate area, saying the shortage has persisted since before the pandemic. Now the communities surrounding the prison, too, are increasing their wages in hopes of recruiting workers.

"I sleep very well at night knowing we have dedicated staff who are there," Salmonsen told the committee. "If we could look at increasing the wage to something reasonable, that would be a very good start for this and help out these officers."

Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, D-Billings, asked the corrections officials whether the budget set by the Legislature earlier this year has enough flexibility to provide a higher wage.

"We believe that we do," Gootkin said, adding his department spoke earlier in the day with the state budget office and the Department of Administration to work out the possibilities.