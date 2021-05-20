DNRC aims to double acreage under timber, fuels programs

Under GNA, the Forest Service performed environmental planning and laid out Brooklyn Bridge. DNRC then took over advertising and administering the timber sale, which includes burning slash piles and post project surveys.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This partnership is critical for improving forest conditions and improving the odds of our fire responders,” Bill Avey, Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest supervisor, said. “… Like so many other fire behaviors we see across the West, it does lay that fire down and give us an opportunity to respond in a way with tactics and strategies you can’t use if that work hasn’t been done.”

DNRC and the Helena-Lewis and Clark completed some of the first GNA projects when the program began in 2014. Now the state has projects with all seven national forests in Montana.

Marks Lumber in Clancy successfully bid on the sale. Steve Marks recalled riding his horse into the area before bidding, remarking about the amount of deadfall that made assessing the value of timber a challenge.

“It was difficult to bid because every time we came in here after a wind more trees were down,” he said.

Marks said he was able to make the sale profitable by diversifying the wood products produced, from lumber to firewood.