District Court Judge challenges Gustafson in Supreme Court election

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon says he's running for the Montana Supreme Court to do "the right thing" from the bench.

"I'm very proud to be a judge," McMahon told reporters Wednesday in his Helena courtroom before elaborating on "the right thing."

"I think it's important that all judges have direction from the Supreme Court that they can rely upon," he said. "… And that's my goal is to make sure if I'm elected to continue that process that Chief Justice (Mike) McGrath and the other justices have, in my view, maintained to a large extent. Maybe not a complete extent, but to a large extent."

McMahon was elected to the bench in 2016 over DeeAnn Cooney, then-Gov. Steve Bullock's pick to replace the retiring Judge Jeffrey Sherlock.

On Tuesday, the Helena-raised McMahon filed to challenge Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who has been on the high court since 2017 and is seeking re-election.

McMahon, 57, describes his judicial philosophy as being a "strict constructionist," one who eyes the exact language of the law when deciding a motion or case.

"That's the kind of guidance that I think district judges need from the Supreme Court, is we have consistent application of the rules of evidence, consistent applications of the rules of procedure, criminal procedure, so we're all playing on the same playing field," he said.

Two Supreme Court justices are running for re-election. The other is Justice Jim Rice, a former Republican lawmaker appointed to the bench in 2001 by Governor Judy Martz. McMahon said Wednesday he is running against Gustafson because, in analyzing various Supreme Court opinions, he felt he aligns more closely with Rice.

"When I read his decisions, I see a lot that I like from a standpoint of, let's say, the stricter construction, if that's fair to say," he said. "That's not saying Justice Gustafson is not. Just analyzing their respective decisions, I see a difference."

McMahon repeatedly waved off any notion that his statements were an attack on Gustafson's character on the bench. Instead he pointed to their similarities in working in their communities and praised her "tremendous work" in foster care programs.

"Some will think that our judicial philosophies are different," he said. "I guess that's up to the voters to decide what type of judicial philosophy they want on the court."

This year's election, however, may see more contention from partisan groups than between the candidates.

Last year GOP lawmakers entered into a number of public conflicts with the judicial branch. Those episodes ranged from retooling the process of how judges are appointed to the bench, to attempting to create a citizen oversight committee that could remove judges, and ultimately taking to the Supreme Court the question of whether lawmakers could subpoena judicial records.

Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said dust-ups between political and non-political figures can create a draw for outside spending in races, adding an edge to judicial elections that are typically more tame than high-profile political races.

"The conflict or dispute between the GOP and the judiciary, that can add a new dimension to all of this," he said.

The Supreme Court races are non-partisan in Montana, but "dark money," typically tied to more partisan intentions, has found its way into some of those elections in the last decade, Johnson said.

"Sometimes we see candidates where there's one who's more liberal than the other," Johnson added. "That's a typical feature in the last 10 years."

The case that's reached the nation's highest court began after legislators found the Supreme Court administrator deleted an email poll sent to judges to approve or oppose pending legislation. Republican lawmakers lost their case in the state Supreme Court, which ruled the Legislature had overstepped its authority in issuing subpoenas without a valid legislative goal, but maintained their claims that the polling was proof judges were deciding on legislation that may yet come before their court.

McMahon had a presence in that dispute when he presided over an unusual case in which Rice, one of the justices, challenged the subpoena for his records in District Court. McMahon ultimately ruled along the same lines as the Supreme Court regarding the Legislature's lack of authority. He also ruled against a contentious bill lawmakers passed to restrict universities and colleges from regulating firearms on campus.

McMahon said Wednesday he believes the outcry over the judicial polling was "blown out of proportion."

"The Legislature has parameters, the judiciary has parameters," he said. "Courthouses were built to resolve disputes. And in my view, the dispute was resolved."

Lawmakers had also held up a case in McMahon's court as reason to give a citizen-led committee the power to remove judges. That case was that of Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to the accidental fatal shooting of Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton after returning from a hunting trip. In sentencing Trude, McMahon disclosed that he had a relationship with the victim, before handing down a 20-year prison sentence. The Supreme Court's sentencing review division unanimously found the sentence was "clearly excessive" and reduced Trude's prison time to one year followed by 14 years of community supervision.

McMahon on Wednesday attributed criticism of his handling of the case to critics being "misinformed" about the case, and noted that he had also found Trude innocent on the second charge in the case. He said he was not aware of any complaint generated to the Judicial Standards Commission, which has authority to sanction judges for misconduct.

"I stand by my decisions in all regard," he said.

Whether the criticism against McMahon carries over into the campaign remains to be seen, although it seems clear Republican officials won't be sitting on the sideline. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, whose office defended the Legislature's efforts against the judiciary last year, told those gathered at a GOP fundraising dinner in Havre on Saturday that Gustafson was a "hardcore liberal" and Rice was Republican with Stockholm Syndrome, according to Hi-Line Today.

McMahon said whatever comes his way, he won't take it personally.

"You know, labels have been put on a lot of judges, especially me," McMahon said. "I was raised to turn the other cheek. … I think I was called an activist, a judicial activist, on one case and then, you know, two cases later they're applauding. That's just the nature of the game."

