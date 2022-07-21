Discussions continue about how to spend Helena's COVID funds

The city of Helena is slowly beginning to plan for the allocation of federal dollars aimed at local COVID-19 recovery efforts.

During a Helena City Commission administration meeting last week, the governing body was briefed on the status of its nearly $8.5 million distribution from the U.S. Treasury in the form of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Helena Finance Director Shiela Danielson said during the July 13 meeting that "other than the $1.8 million (earmarked for water infrastructure projects), there was really nothing ever decided or voted on by the commission to allocate the money," meaning the commission will need to determine how best to spend the remaining $6,687,000.

The federal government has stipulated the funds must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Danielson noted a recent rule change allows the city to claim the money as "just a standard revenue loss distribution," giving the city more flexibility.

"We're no longer restricted to specific water or sewer projects or some of the other items spelled out in the interim rules," she said. "Now we can have flexibility on how we want to spend that money on local government services."

Helena Grants Administrator Amanda Optiz laid out a tentative schedule of meetings with department heads stretching into September, during which time the commission will hear requests for internal allocations of the money.

Some of the bigger ticket items include the implementation of a computer aided dispatch and record management system, air conditioning for the Helena Civic Center and a variety of city park repairs that went unfunded in the city's fiscal year 2023 budget.

Lewis and Clark County has already committed $750,000 of its ARPA funds to the dispatch project, and the city is expected to contribute an additional three-quarters of a million dollars.

The civic center already received a $350,000 shuttered venue grant from the state and a $350,000 general fund contribution in the city's most recent budget, but still needs $500,000 to cover the cost of installing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Helena's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands has a laundry list of requests that went unfunded during this year's budgeting process. The more notable projects include about $12,000 in repairs to Centennial Park Trial, nearly a half million dollars for Memorial Park Ice Rink upgrades, and about $10,000 to repair Memorial Park's parking lot.

Danielson also noted an ongoing lawsuit over the city's street assessments playing out in district court as a potential liability to the city that could require the use of local recovery dollars.

"We have slated that as an unknown liability to the city at this point that we may request the commission to consider allocating ARPA funds to," she said.

By the end of September, the city hopes to have a better understanding of its own needs and "then we would have an idea of what the full amount would be for external groups," Opitz said.

"There are lots of external groups that have been putting together proposals, some for many months, in anticipation of the commission potentially creating funding available for external groups," Opitz said.

City staff has drafted a preliminary application for outside entities requesting some of the city's ARPA funds.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed suggested establishing a minimum amount of money for outside entities, as it would be "easy to spend all of it on internal projects," and her fellow commissioners agreed.

"If there are any needs still outstanding from the perspective of small business that this might be able to assist with some of the external funding opportunities, it might be something worth looking into," City Commissioner Sean Logan said.

Logan said he has heard some proposals for funding community projects, but lamented that they were mostly "conceptual."

"As we're taking applications for these, I'd really like to see some concrete plans," he said.

The commission previously allocated about $1.8 million to public works for water infrastructure projects.

The public works department has parlayed that contribution with $5.2 million of the state's minimum allocation, a $1.9 million state competitive grant and a $4.4 million loan from the state revolving fund to stake nearly $13.5 million in upgrades to its Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant and other, smaller water projects.