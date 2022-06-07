Director departing Montana's public defender office

The top official in the Montana Office of the State Public Defender will retire at the of the June, as the legal fight over the agency's recent delays in assigning counsel to defendants continues in the state Supreme Court.

Rhonda Lindquist will retire June 30 after four years with the agency, according to press release issued Tuesday. Development and operations bureau chief Brett Schandelson will take the lead as the acting director of OPD during the search for Lindquist's replacement.

“Rhonda has dedicated her life to public service, and I appreciate all she has done to modernize OPD, resolve challenges the office has faced, and ensure all Montanans’ constitutional right to counsel is protected,” Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles said in the release. “As the state recruits and hires a new OPD director, Brett will oversee the office’s operations.”

The Department of Administration, under which the public defenders office is housed, will hire Lindquist's replacement. Belinda Adams, spokesperson for the department, said in an email Tuesday the transition will not affect the agency's Supreme Court case, and the department will begin recruiting for Lindquist's position within the next week.

“OPD represents individuals most in need of help and provides critically needed accountability to the justice system,” Lindquist said in the release. "I’m humbled to have been a part of this amazing agency, and I will miss it. But after a long career in public service, it’s time for me to step back, and I know the agency is in great hands moving forward.”

Lindquist was named director of the state public defenders office in 2018, a position created in a package of reform bills passed by the state Legislature a year earlier. That legislation replaced a commission atop the agency with a director to oversee the four divisions within OPD.

The shake-up followed the work of a task force in 2015 intended to address existing budgetary and operational problems. Before that 2017 session, the department's chairman and chief administrator had resigned following a financial audit that found the agency was $3.5 million over budget. In recent months, Lindquist helped secure higher pay for public defenders and contract attorneys.

While OPD's turbulence largely continued, the 2021 Legislature was the first time in 15 years the agency came to the session without having to ask for supplemental funding, typically done when an agency overspends its budget set by lawmakers two years earlier. However, by the end of the 2021 session, OPD returned to the legislative budget committee asking for an additional $850,000 to help squash the growing caseload pileup largely bottlenecked by the COVID-19 pandemic's slowdown in the court system. Lawmakers declined the funding request.

While the agency reported being hamstrung with its existing budget, a Yellowstone County District Court judge held the agency and Lindquist in contempt in September after learning more than 650 defendants had not been assigned public defense. The agency paid $15,500 in fines imposed by the court, but later failed to meet Judge Donald Harris' order to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within three days, and in November the judge held Lindquist and the agency in contempt again.

The agency challenged Harris' second contempt order in court, arguing the judge cannot sanction an underfunded agency into compliance. Harris has stood by his order in the case before the Supreme Court, which remains ongoing.

The agency finally moved the needle on its wages for attorneys after a group of contract attorneys announced in April they would no longer take cases on behalf of OPD due to a higher pay rate afforded to contract attorneys in Yellowstone County, where the agency's needs are highest. In late April, OPD announced contract attorneys would receive a statewide bump from $56 per hour to $71 per hour. The next day, OPD and the public defenders' union agreed to an $11,000 pay hike for new employees, perhaps the largest investment in the agency's history.

"Making prudent, responsible investments in public defense is an investment in our justice system and in ensuring our constitutionally guaranteed rights are upheld," Lindquist said at the time.

Prior to her being named director at OPD, Lindquist, a Helena native, was the centralized services administrator for the Governor's Office in the Bullock administration, where she was involved in policy, communications, financial management and strategic planning.

Schandelson, who will begin serving as OPD's acting director on July 1, spent a decade in litigation practice before joining the agency in 2018. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 2008.

“OPD is in a great spot, with a solid structure and foundation,” said Schandelson. “We’ve got more work to do, but we’ve got a plan, a great team, and the most compassionate, hardest-working employees and contractors in the state.”

