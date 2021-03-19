Direct primary care bill nearing passage of Montana Legislature

A bill setting in law that contracts directly between health care providers and patients will not be regulated as insurance is a final vote away from the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The bill, carried by Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, is titled the “Provide for Direct Patient Care Safe Harbor Act,” and says direct primary care, or DPC, medical services will not be regulated as insurance by the state auditor.

The Montana Senate voted unanimously Friday to concur with a minor House amendment to Senate Bill 101. The bill overall has moved through the Legislature largely along party lines.

SB 101 reflects a policy adopted by former Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale. Newly elected state Auditor Troy Downing, also a Republican, also supports the policy.

Direct primary care plans typically involve paying a monthly fee, similar to a membership, to a provider in exchange for health care.