Direct primary care bill nearing passage of Montana Legislature
A bill setting in law that contracts directly between health care providers and patients will not be regulated as insurance is a final vote away from the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The bill, carried by Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, is titled the “Provide for Direct Patient Care Safe Harbor Act,” and says direct primary care, or DPC, medical services will not be regulated as insurance by the state auditor.

The Montana Senate voted unanimously Friday to concur with a minor House amendment to Senate Bill 101. The bill overall has moved through the Legislature largely along party lines.

SB 101 reflects a policy adopted by former Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale. Newly elected state Auditor Troy Downing, also a Republican, also supports the policy.

Direct primary care plans typically involve paying a monthly fee, similar to a membership, to a provider in exchange for health care.

Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, carried SB 101 on the House floor. DPCs cost an average of about $70 per month, which may be a transparent, lower-cost option for many Montanans and supplement a high-deductible insurance policy, he said.

DPC doctors who spoke in support of the bill felt the system reduced administrative burdens and allowed more time to focus on patient care.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott of Helena spoke against the bill, saying she had concerns about consumer protection and DPCs were not an overall solution to addressing the state’s health care system.

Similar bills have twice passed the Republican-controlled Legislature but were vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Eight primary care practices have opened in Montana in recent years. SB 101 would allow additional providers such as dentists or chiropractors to offer direct primary care.

Montana State News Bureau

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

