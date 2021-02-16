Digital protection bill would put amendment to Montana voters

"One issue driving this distrust and concern is that privacy laws are not keeping up with technology," Cotton told the committee. "From our poll we found that 65% of Montanans said they want more protections from government mass surveillance and assurances about how their private info is stored and shared."

Brian Thompson of the Montana County Attorneys Association told the committee prosecutors who reviewed the bill said they believed data and electronic communications are already protected in the language that exists in that section of the Montana Constitution, but added the clarification was welcome.

"A warrant is always required," Thompson said. "We don't see a true substantive change with this constitutional amendment."

Mark Murphy, representing the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police, said the group offered a "soft opposition" to Bogner's bill because of the protections already offered by the Constitution, but added that the proposal may lead to unintended consequences. Murphy wondered if the amendment might hinder investigations into internet crimes against children, but said he couldn't identify any certain issues.

"What I see in this change is a fairly large opportunity for unintended consequences," he said.