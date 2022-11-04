Despite lawmakers' objections, DPHHS relaxes child care vaccination requirements

The state health department this week relaxed vaccination requirements for child care providers accepting children who are unvaccinated because of their parents' religious beliefs, a step state lawmakers attempted to block months ago.

State health rules already contain a religious-based carveout for Haemophilus influenza type B, commonly referred to as Hib. The notice sent to child care providers dated Oct. 31 states the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will not take action against a provider's license if the provider accepts children whose parents provide a religious exemption claim against any other immunizations.

That discretion goes into place as Gov. Greg Gianforte and department Director Charlie Brereton on Friday announced a package of administrative rules that would, among other things, formalize religious-based vaccine exemptions for children in child care settings. The proposal would give home-based providers the option of whether they enroll children who are not vaccinated in accordance with the new rules.

Officials described the changes as an effort to increase capacity and drive innovation in the industry.

"Complicated, burdensome rules shouldn’t prevent a family member or neighbor who’s providing child care from meeting a critical need in their community," Gianforte said in a press release. "Today, we’re proposing a new set of child care licensing rules which will ensure the safety of our children, clarify provider obligations and dramatically increase access to child care across Montana."

Dr. Lauren Wilson, president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians and a pediatric hospitalist in Missoula, said Friday the proposed rules may have the reverse effect.

"It's shown in a huge number of surveys that the vast majority of parents want their children to be protected from diseases," Wilson said. "That majority is not being heard in this new rule."

Wilson said the number of children protected from disease falls in places where religious exemptions are available and easy to obtain.

"The risk of having outbreaks of disease goes up, specifically pertussis and measles are disease we see spread rapidly when levels of immunization go down," she said.

In August, an interim legislative committee put the brakes on the department's proposed rule to extend religious exemptions for vaccines to children and staff at childcare providers. The objection included all Republican members on the committee. While GOP lawmakers have generally worked toward expanding religious-based carve outs for public health guidelines, they had taken issue with the process the department sought to implement.

The committee's objection followed a public hearing in which parents, pediatricians, child care providers and "vaccine choice" groups spoke against the earlier proposal.

The state Legislature in 2021 also passed the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which barred the state from burdening religious groups and activities without a compelling interest to do so. The department had proposed the rule as a step toward coming into compliance with RFRA.

The committee's objection put the department's proposed rule on hold for at least six months, theoretically giving lawmakers a chance to work with DPHHS in crafting the religious exemption process during the 2023 legislative session.

The committee is not scheduled to meet again before the session starts in January, and committee chair Ed Stafman, a Democratic representative from Bozeman, said he's not likely to call an emergency meeting in light of the department's notice that went out on Monday.

"I’m pretty unhappy that the department has avoided the committee’s decision with an end-run technique but given the late date, with the session coming up in just a matter of weeks, there’s practically not a solution before the session," Stafman said.

While Democrats had objected to the rule on public health concerns, Republicans were myriad in their rejection of the department's proposal. Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a Manhattan Republican who has worked to effectuate such religious exemptions, said in August the department had shut her and lawmakers out of the process in developing the proposal and the product then had too many issues, like adding terms that are undefined, to lend her support.

A spokesperson for DPHHS declined to answer this week whether the department had coordinated or communicated with any lawmakers before issuing the religious exemption notice, or if the department was under any threat of litigation for noncompliance with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, as it had expressed concern for back in August.

The notice DPHHS put out on Monday is a different approach to the same ends as the proposal that lawmakers shut down in August. Instead of explicitly allowing a religious exemption for child care programs, the department will look the other way on its own rules requiring such vaccinations.

It's the second time this year the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has disregarded the checks and balances of another branch of government.

In May, during a legal battle over Legislation that added significant steps, such as transition surgery, for transgender people to update their birth certificates, a district court judge issued an order temporarily halting the department from putting that legislation into effect. Former department Director Adam Meier routed that order by issuing an emergency rule stating it would not accept any changes to any birth certificates unless the initial filing had a "data entry error."

Meier resigned roughly a month later, and the department ultimately backed down after further orders from the judge.

Brereton, in the press release, said the "overdue" changes were developed in response to providers and industry stakeholders. They include the additional licensure for providers who offer "out-of-school care," such as Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs and others that offer options for non-school hours. State licensure would make such providers eligible for federal funds.

"We heard loud and clear from stakeholders that the current rules and governance structure for child care were in need of a massive overhaul," Brereton said. "We’re proud to keep this overdue project moving forward and carry it across the finish line soon."

The new category for school-aged children got the approval of the Montana Afterschool Alliance.

"We are really grateful the school-age voice was included in the discussion and are excited for out-of-school-time care organizations to have the option to become licensed if the proposed rules are adopted,” Director Rachel Wanderscheid said in the governor's press release. “School-aged programs are integral for Montana’s communities, families and youth."

The proposed rule package rolled out by Gianforte and DPHHS on Friday is 93 pages long. A public hearing over Zoom on the proposals has been set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 28.