DEQ opens comment on new water quality standards

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has opened public comment and will hold a hearing next month as it advances rules shifting how the state regulates certain water pollution.

A new state law directs DEQ to develop “narrative” water quality standards for nitrogen and phosphorus, commonly referred to as nutrients as surplus amounts negatively affect aquatic life by driving excess algae and plant growth. Narratives typically describe desired conditions for a waterbody free from pollution.

The law also directs DEQ to develop an adaptive management program whereby permitted regulators, such as industry or municipal wastewater, could contract with non-permitted dischargers to bring down overall nutrient dischargers into a waterbody.

A draft framework of the rules and elements of the adaptive management program are now open to public comment and a hearing will take place on Feb. 8, the same date comment closes.

In 2015 Montana adopted “numeric” water quality standards to replace narratives. As the name implies, numerics set permitted discharge levels. Montana was the first state to switch to numeric standards and came at the urging of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Montana holds “primacy” over the federal Clean Water Act, meaning DEQ has authority delegated by the EPA to set pollution limits and issue discharge permits. The federal agency holds final approval over the state’s program under the agreement.

The numeric levels are expensive and difficult technologically to meet, so dischargers have relied on a general variance giving them 20 years to bring nutrient levels down. That variance process was disrupted by a federal court decision, which was later overturned, but in the meantime the Legislature and Gov. Gianforte adopted the switch to narrative standards.

Both the legislation and regulatory process have been controversial and are now the subject of an expected federal lawsuit. Earlier this month the group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA saying the agency had missed key deadlines to approve or deny Montana’s new narrative standards. The group has argued the EPA should invalidate narratives as numerics are the most scientifically defensible in maintaining or improving water quality.

Dischargers and officials with DEQ have said they believe water quality can be maintained under narrative standards.

Following public comment on the rule framework, DEQ says it plans to submit a final rule package to EPA by this fall. The federal agency would then consider whether the rule would qualify the state’s program for approval for meeting the Clean Water Act.

Public comment and hearing A public hearing will be held on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. The hearing will be held both online via Zoom and in-person in Room 111 at the DEQ Metcalf Building at 1520 E Sixth Ave., Helena. For the Zoom link and more information go to: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article46 To submit comment or view the document, go to: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article46

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Montana State News Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

