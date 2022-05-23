DEQ charting path forward after EPA rejects part of state water quality law

Montana state environmental regulators say they are “unable to comply” with parts of a state law requiring them to implement new water quality standards without risking the state’s authority to oversee its water quality program.

Under an agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality holds “primacy” over the federal Clean Water Act, meaning it has regulatory authority to set pollution limits and issue discharge permits. While the federal agency delegates power to the state, it still holds final approval over the state’s program.

In 2015 EPA approved DEQ’s “numeric” water quality standards for nitrogen and phosphorus, pollutants classified as nutrients. Numeric standards replaced “narrative” standards in place at the time. Numeric standards regulate measurable levels of pollution while narrative standards typically describe the desired conditions of a waterbody free from pollution.

A 2020 DEQ report identifies 35% of Montana's river miles and 22% of lake acres as impaired by nutrients.

Supporters of numeric standards say they are both the most scientifically defensible and precise means of protecting water quality by providing measurable pollution limits. Narrative standards are vague and do not offer the same level of protections, they say.

Last year the Legislature passed Senate Bill 358, which rolls back numeric limits in favor of a return to narratives. Supporters of the bill said numeric limits are too expensive and in many cases, impossible to meet, and that millions could be spent for minimal improvement in water quality.

SB 358 also orders DEQ to develop an “adaptive management plan” program. Essentially the program will allow “point source” permitted dischargers such as a municipal water plant to offset their pollution discharges by partnering with “nonpoint source” non-permitted discharges to reduce overall discharges, like agricultural operations that have runoff into waterways.

The group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has been an outspoken opponent of the new state law and filed a lawsuit against EPA in an effort to compel the federal agency to act on SB 358, encouraging EPA to find Montana’s changes illegal under the Clean Water Act.

On May 10, the EPA notified DEQ that four sections of Senate Bill 358, signed into law last year, do not meet requirements of the act, and EPA said it would disapprove those sections. EPA also reviewed DEQ permitting records back to 2020, finding in part that the state is not setting permit limits that provide adequate protection based on the narrative standards.

“Based on the available record, it is apparent that removal of the numeric nutrient criteria results in criteria that do not contain sufficient parameters or constituents to protect designated uses with respect to the adverse effects of excess nutrients for the affected waters in Montana,” the letter said.

EPA’s letter left some uncertainty as to how DEQ will proceed as it seeks to write rules implementing the state law with input from the state’s Nutrient Work Group, made up of diverse interests in conservation, agencies and industry. Last week Amy Steinmetz, DEQ’s Water Quality Division administrator, laid out the state’s path forward.

“Now that EPA has taken official action on SB 358, DEQ has to move forward in a manner that best serves Montanans,” she told lawmakers at the Water Policy Interim Committee. “… DEQ believes it is in the best interest of Montana to maintain primacy over these programs so we have the ability to develop and adopt our own water quality standards and issue our own permits. So while we acknowledge the frustration that there are a few parts of Senate Bill 358 that we are unable to comply with, we believe it would be wasteful for us to continue putting state resources into those portions and risk primacy which could at best result in EPA issuing Montana permits for nutrients, and at worst result in the loss of primacy over our water quality standards program.”

Steinmetz detailed the sections of SB 358 EPA disapproved. The federal agency issued a “hard no” on a change made to the “nondegradation” portion of water quality standards. Essentially under nondegradation a discharger must seek permission from DEQ to increase pollution up to a set limit. This currently involves a two-step process of first determining the significance of the increase and the second to justify the increase. SB 358’s language would not require justification, she said, and DEQ agrees with EPA that the provision conflicts with federal law.

“The nondegradation provision that was added to state law is in direct conflict with federal law,” a DEQ spokesperson said. “Because we have primacy to administer the federal program and now the federal authorizing agency has taken official action on the provision, the federal law preempts state law.”

While the specific nondegradation language of SB 358 conflicts with federal law, DEQ could look to other statutes or rules in place to address the issue, officials say.

The remaining disapproved sections cause issues because they required the state to immediately move to narrative standards for permitting before rulemaking is complete. That means that while DEQ and the working group continue to draft rules, numeric standards remain in place. But that does not ultimately prohibit the state from continuing to pursue the changes required under SB 358 and submitting them to EPA for future approval.

A DEQ spokesperson indicated the agency plans to continue implementing the portions of SB 358 that still have a path forward. That includes development of an adaptive management program, repealing numeric standards and working out details for implementing the narrative standards as directed in SB 358.

The 2011 state legislation shifting Montana to numeric standards also included a general variance process, allowing permittees up to 20 years to meet the standards. The variance was important because the cost of treating water to meet the low numeric standards was both expensive, and in some cases, technologically infeasible. So the variance was somewhat anticipatory of technological advances and moderating future costs.

The variance was litigated by Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, with a U.S. District Court judge initially striking down portions but an appeals court overturning the lower court, the latter decision coming after the signing of SB 358.

Part of DEQ’s short-term response includes drafting rules to reestablish a variance for discharge permits.

Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, sponsored SB 358 and said in an interview he anticipated the process would be long and complex.

“It was not going to be a quick easy fix, otherwise we would have put it in the bill,” he said, recognizing the wide variety of perspectives when it comes to clean water.

Esp said he does not believe EPA would ultimately want to sever a primacy agreement with Montana, but said he does support the state and working group taking additional time drafting rules.

“I think we need to get it right, and (with) so many moving parts, we have to get it right,” Esp said.

Esp says he and those in his caucus understand and respect the concept of cooperative federalism, that EPA also has a vested interest in maintaining clean water, and that creates a natural tension between the state and federal government.

“So you just have to recognize that push and pull between the feds and the state, and need to find the balance that works,” he said. “I think in this case everything is being done appropriately, and with the lawsuit, EPA had to act.”

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Executive Director Guy Alsentzer believes EPA’s letter should be cause for the state to change course and leave numeric criteria in place. He pointed to EPA’s concerns over DEQ’s narrative standards, saying that DEQ will have to significantly change its program if the state is to convince EPA that narratives will adequately protect water.

“EPA did leave open a narrow door on narrative criteria for DEQ to show they’re sufficient to protect water quality, but the door is very narrow,” he said. “As a matter of science and public policy, no one interprets that narrative criteria is as good as numeric criteria in protecting local water quality.”

Alsentzer believes that given EPA’s response and an unlikely path to approval, continuing to attempt to implement narrative criteria wastes state time and resources. He suggests the nutrient work groups look at addressing pollution from septic tanks and urban sprawl as examples of productive topics to take up.

“Really DEQ would be far better served accepting that state law has been trumped here,” he said. “To that small door submitting a new proposal, can we do it? Sure, but it’s untested, it’s unproven and working on things we can do under state law would be a far better use of our resources at this point.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

