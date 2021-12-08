DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations

Grant funding announced this week from a nationwide emissions settlement with Volkswagen will go toward installing new electric vehicle charging stations in Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced more than $1.1 million in awards paired with about $450,000 in matching funds that will put 27 new stations in 13 Montana counties. The stations are a mix of fast and longer charging stations, called Level 2 chargers. GBP Enterprises, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Town Pump and NorthWestern Energy submitted successful applications, which DEQ says will add key corridors with access places such as Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.

“Proximity and availability of electric vehicle charging stations is a critical connection for visitors to small communities and for the support of restaurants and small businesses in key Montana tourism corridors,” Scott Osterman, Montana Department of Commerce director, said in a statement. “This network of charging stations opens up the opportunity for more exploration of the state, supporting local economies. We are excited to see the expansion of this infrastructure in Montana.”

DEQ awarded funding for 19 stations last year.

The new stations will be located as follows:

GBP Enterprises, Gardiner: One fast-charging station at the Gardiner Travel Center.

Missoula Electric Cooperative, Seeley Lake: One fast-charging station and one Level 2 charger at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation.

NorthWestern Energy, Big Timber, Billings, Conrad, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Great Falls, Hamilton, Hardin and Helena: One fast-charging station and one Level 2 charger at a Town Pump in each community.

Town Pump, Eureka, Kalispell and Libby: One fast-charging station and one Level 2 charger at a Town Pump in each community.

Katy Guengerich, owner of the Gardiner Travel Center, said in an email that there has been increasing demand among tourist for electric vehicle charging stations.

"As a gateway community at the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, we are very proud to offer electric charging stations to the over 4.4 million visitors as well as local community members,” she said.

NorthWestern Energy and Town Pump have entered a partnership to increase charging stations, the companies said, with a total of 15 stations scheduled to come online across the state. The companies indicated consumer demand played a major role in the decision.

“Throughout Town Pump’s nearly 70 years of serving Montanans, we have understood the value of adapting and evolving to the needs of our customers,” Jim Kenneally with Town Pump said in an email. “If our customers are moving in this direction so will Town Pump,”

“NorthWestern Energy is investing in electric vehicle charging station infrastructure to aid in providing access to interested individuals and businesses and we’re pleased to partner with Town Pump, DEQ and others to make it happen,” Danie Williams with NorthWestern said in an email, adding that the company plans to replace a portion of its own vehicle fleet with electric.

The funding comes from a multibillion-dollar settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Volkswagen. The company admitted to installing software on millions of cars worldwide that turned on pollution controls during testing to make it seem as if the cars met limits on nitrogen oxides, according to the Associated Press. Nitrogen oxides gases can contribute to asthma and respiratory diseases, according to DEQ.

States were awarded a portion of the funds based on the number of registered vehicles, totaling about $12.6 million for Montana.

In October, DEQ announced up to $7.3 million would be made available for replacement of diesel vehicles such as dump trucks and transit buses.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.