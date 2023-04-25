Editor's note: This story contains depictions of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24/7 Montana Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline at 988 or texting "MT" to 741741.

State Sen. John Esp on Tuesday recalled how mental health crises landed blow after blow on his family and friends, a "depth of despair" that's marred 42 of his 71 years.

Esp started with an account of riding in a sheriff's patrol car to the top of a hill overlooking the Yellowstone Valley, walking with them 150 yards over the edge of the hill and finding someone Esp described as a good friend and a close relative with a gunshot wound to their head.

"That image of him laying there haunted me for years," Esp told senators. "The trauma that it caused in our family haunted us for years."

Esp spoke of helping a mother whose child was involuntarily committed to a few different institutions. That mother, too, was lost to suicide. Later, another family member hung himself from a closet rod.

"That has to be quite the depth of despair," Esp said.

"I've always though things would be better around the corner," he added, speaking of Montana's ability to care for its population, which suffers a higher suicide rate than most of the U.S. "I think the corner is here."

The proposal was first introduced by the Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration and is being carried by Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork. It would also create a commission to re-envision that behavioral health system and direct money to initial building projects.

Before the commission was added into the bill, several lawmakers have expressed some hesitancy about signing off on such a massive request by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which proposes new behavioral health facilities to ease the stress on the state's existing facilities.

Still, the House earlier this month approved HB 872 on a 79-19 vote, and no one stood to speak against the measure on the Senate floor Tuesday.

"This is a big investment and it's well past time," Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, testified Tuesday. "The design is not done, but there will be continued conversations. … The folks out there suffering from mental health, we need to let them know we see them and we need to invest in them."

The Senate gave initial approval to the bill on a 44-6 vote. It will need one more round of votes in the Senate before it is transferred back to the House to approve the Senate's amendments.