Dept of Corrections announces restructuring; no jobs lost

The Montana Department of Corrections announced Thursday it will begin a system-wide restructuring that will take several months to complete.

Director Brian Gootkin said Thursday that no jobs will be eliminated in the restructuring, while new posts, including a chief financial officer, were repurposed from existing vacancies.

"We're hoping by late fall to have this all done," Gootkin said. "It's going to be fluid because we want those new people to have a say in how things work."

The department staffs 1,300 employees, oversees 17 state-contracted facilities, as well as four state-owned facilities, and has custody or supervision over more than 15,000 people. The restructuring plan was developed in consultation with Department of Corrections leadership, the Governor's Office and state Budget Director Kurt Alme, Gootkin said.

Gootkin said the reorganization is meant to sharpen the agency's focus on three components — public safety, rehabilitation and the department's accounting — and clarify the internal chain of command.

"There's accountability through the chain of command, so we have those chiefs who are responsible for those functions," Gootkin said. "And transparency; it shows the public what our main functions are and how we carry those out."