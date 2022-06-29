Department of Labor audit shows millions in misstatements from COVID-19 funds

The Legislative Audit Committee reviewed and voted to release an audit of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry from the last two fiscal years, revealing millions of dollars worth of accounting errors related to the allocation of COVID-19 funds.

At its meeting Wednesday morning, the committee heard a presentation on the audit. Much of the audit focused on unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

It found the Department of Labor and Industry didn’t “prevent, or detect and correct in a timely manner, several multi-million dollar misstatements in its accounting records related to the Unemployment Insurance program.” The finding resulted in six recommendations to improve the department’s compliance with federal and state laws and technology systems.

Much of Wednesday’s presentation focused on unemployment programs the federal government started during the pandemic, especially the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That program gave unemployment benefits to people who didn’t usually qualify for unemployment insurance.

Other programs that gave federal funds for unemployment during the pandemic were the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided an extra $600 per week to people already collecting unemployment, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which gave 13 weeks of unemployment pay.

All three programs were funded under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. In Montana, the programs all ended on June 26, 2021.

The audit stated the PUA program had a number of changes coming from the federal government regarding how it was administered.

“On the front end, we did what we could to get the money out the door,” said Paul Martin, the administrator for the Unemployment Insurance division of the Department of Labor, on Wednesday. “But on the back end, we knew it would be complicated.”

What made things complicated, according to the audit, was a federal push to get money to people quickly once the CARES Act passed. That meant errors, like people being overpaid, weren’t detected and corrected.

The audit performed additional tests regarding fraud, and found 753 people were overpaid, receiving benefits from more than one program. But, it said many of those people were likely placed in the wrong program, which caused the overpay.

According to Martin’s statements at the Legislative Audit Committee’s Wednesday meeting, his division is in the process of finding and recouping that money with the federal government. Martin assured legislators on the committee that, since the unemployment programs during the pandemic were federally funded, that money didn’t come out of the state’s funds.

He also said the high unemployment numbers Montana saw during the pandemic came down during the current fiscal year. Those numbers are tracked monthly, and Martin said they’ll be available in July.

