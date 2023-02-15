State lawmakers and the state health department are at odds over how to fix a blunder at the Montana State Hospital, a standoff that’s played out in committee rooms and legislative proposals.

House Bill 29 has advanced despite opposition from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, whose officials have testified they can resolve the matter themselves without “a statutory spur.”

A look at the bill's language — crafted by legislators — shows a proposal to transition dementia and Alzheimer’s patients from the state psychiatric hospital's Spratt Unit, which is forbidden by its own policy from taking those patients, and into skilled nursing facilities in community settings. The bill wagers the Legislature will also approve larger reimbursement rates to skilled nursing facilities to incentivize expanded capacity in those placements closer to the patient’s home. That proposal would also set up an oversight committee to see those transitions take place by mid-2025.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, is carrying the bill.

But examine the bill’s fiscal note — typically a cost analysis of effectuating the proposed legislation, compiled by the governor's budget office — and the disparate visions for the Spratt patients begin to show. DPHHS assumes there will be no available beds in community-based settings, and makes no mention of possible reimbursement rates creating availability.

The department intends to send those patients to a different state facility, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, assuming no placements will be available in community settings. That facility comes with its own issues, but DPHHS says its push to get patients to Lewistown is grounded in the reality that patients would not have been admitted to the state hospital if community beds were available in the first place.

DPHHS this session has testified against HB 29. The department has its own, separate proposal for fixing issues at the state hospital, part of a big-picture pitch to invest in its behavioral health system statewide.

"The department does not intend to provide its own proposal in the fiscal note for HB 29," DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email this week. "In Montana, as standard protocol, fiscal notes must be developed on present law facts and assumptions."

The actions DPHHS offered in HB 29's fiscal note comes with an extended timeline, a higher cost, and a different state-run facility to house those patients. This proposal requests funding for roughly two employees to assist and coordinate the patient transition.

The House Appropriations committee this month raised several issues with the department's fiscal note in HB 29, from the timeline to do so to its tally of patients who would be transferred.

The bill intends patients to be transferred out of the Spratt Unit by June 30, 2025. Department officials, however, argue that timeline is too rigid, and in the bill's fiscal note stretches that timeline out to 2027.

Lawmakers were especially confounded by the number of patients the department expects Spratt to hold in that timeline. The department's contractors currently overseeing the Montana State Hospital told lawmakers that no patients have a primary diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's and would therefore not meet the bill's criteria for transfer. The fiscal note, however, indicates 12 patients meet the criteria, as will 18 in the next year and 24 in fiscal year 2027.

The fiscal note also states the beds on the Spratt Unit will "immediately" be filled. That's at odds with additional DPHHS reports and testimony submitted to the committee in the DPHHS’ behavioral health initiative, which state the Spratt Unit would be closed with no plans for repurposing the beds.

"The fiscal note has no basis is reality," Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, said in the committee last week.

Carlson urged House Appropriations committee in late January to disregard the department’s fiscal note and approve the bill on her own math.

A provider rate study conducted by the firm Guidehouse since the 2021 session found that state reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities was well below the actual cost of those services. If the state pays that suggested reimbursement rate to skilled nursing facilities, the state would save $800 a day and still give those facilities the resources needed to hire enough staff to handle new the Spratt patients.

If this plan came together, Carlson noted, patients would also be placed in community settings that are far less restrictive than the state hospital. So while the state saves money with her plan, “It is also the right thing to do,” Carlson said.

The bill was a bipartisan product of the Interim Child, Families, Health and Human Services Committee ahead of this session. That committee routinely questioned DPHHS last year after the facility’s troubles spilled out into public and the federal government terminated the state hospital’s certification for failure to meet minimum health and safety standards.

DPHHS has taken steps to stabilize the state hospital and its other facilities with a consulting firm that’s been on the ground in Warm Springs since last year.

"We are currently and have been working to resolve these issues independently, without HB 29 working as a statutory spur," Will Evo, facilities director at DPHHS, told the House Appropriations committee last month.

Last week DPHHS postponed and then cancelled a meeting with the House Appropriations Committee to discuss its conflicting fiscal note with the policy set out in HB 29. After expressing some heartburn with the fiscal notes remaining unresolved, lawmakers on that committee voted to advance the bill on a 21-2 vote.

"I do hope somewhere between now and whenever it makes it hope that we get this fiscal note addressed by the department and get a correct fiscal note," Gillette said.

Ebelt, the spokesperson for DPHHS, said Monday the department had to reschedule due to a conflict with another committee.

"Our goal is to continue to work with legislators on this bill and to mitigate any confusion regarding its calculation of fiscal impact," Ebelt said.

After emerging from House Appropriations last week, HB 29 got its third reading Tuesday in the House of Representatives and passed on a 91-6 vote. The bill now moves to the Senate.

A bigger picture

The dispute comes as DPHHS is trying to muscle a sprawling, $300 million behavioral health initiative through the Legislature. Gov. Greg Gianforte called it a "generational investment in our behavioral health care facilities" in his State of the State address last month.

The Behavioral Health System for Future Generations initiative includes a $102 million for two new 50-bed facilities another $9 million for a new 12-bed intensive treatment facility.

DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said the facilities, planned for more urban settings, could improve short-term, intensive treatment for patients and curb pervasive staffing issues at the existing facilities.

Brereton told lawmakers earlier this month the department is considering contracting out operations at the facility, although no possible sites have been determined. He added the agency hopes for initiative's rollout to be a collaboration between the Legislative and executive branches, although some lawmakers said they felt uneasy about how far the planning had gone already.

"Would we find the contractor who would run the facility first before we build?" Gillette said during the hearing. "It seems like not a great idea to build it and nobody wants to do this."

Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, took a sharper shot at Brereton for the projected costs.

"I think you've got a real credibility problem, at least (on the budget committee)," he told Brereton. "… I don't think anybody's convinced that the price that you're proposing here for these facilities is anywhere in the ballpark."

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the initiative and other requests from the department this week.