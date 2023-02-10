Legislative Democrats raised suspicions on Friday over how Republicans are hurrying a bill that would raise the threshold required for judges to issue injunctions, a law change that could have implications when GOP policies end up in court.

“This bill was heard down in Judiciary (committee) 30 hours ago,” Minority Leader Kim Abbott testified on the House floor Friday. “It’s a Senate bill, it’s not up against any procedural deadlines.”

Abbott said some lawmakers typically lean on committee members and experts to help understand legislation before voting on it on the House floor.

“This wasn’t enough time for me to do that with our team,” Abbot said. “I don’t know what the rush is.”

Around the same time the bill was introduced in the upper chamber in late January, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services received a letter from attorney Raph Graybill, representing Planned Parenthood of Montana, threatening to sue the state. That lawsuit, according to a letter shared with the Montana State News Bureau, would challenge a proposed agency rule that people seeking an abortion covered by Medicaid would need to get pre-authorization to show the procedure is “medically necessary.”

The state health department has said its rule is justified to ensure Montana taxpayers are funding abortion procedures that are “truly medically necessary, in accordance with the law.”

Planned Parenthood and others, the letter noted, intended to seek an injunction to block those rules if DPHHS were to put them into place.

In a statement, the heath department defended their rule.

"It's not surprising that pro-abortion activists are lining up to force Montana taxpayers to fund elective, nontherapeutic abortions under Medicaid," DPPHS Director Charlie Brereton said late Friday. "We'll continue reviewing Montanans' comments on the proposed rule, which seeks to protect the integrity of our Medicaid program."

Republican House Speaker Matt Regier said Friday he did urge members to shepherd the bill quickly through the process, but not in consideration of any threat of lawsuit or outside pressure. He did the same for the tax proposal packages that moved through the house last month, Regier noted.

“I’m sure they will (sue Republican-passed laws) and it would be better to have that more equitable standard in place,” Regier said Friday.

Senate Bill 191 is the flagship proposal in a suite of bills that adjust the court procedures related to when judges can block certain actions — new agency rules going into effect, for example — introduced by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican.

In Montana, a plaintiff needs to meet one of four criteria in order for a judge to issue an injunction that would halt the actions that spurred the lawsuit. SB 191 would align Montana’s court proceedings in that regard with the federal court hurdle, in which a plaintiff needs to meet all four criteria to obtain the injunction.

The bill was introduced in a Senate committee Jan. 24, and passed out of committee to the Senate floor two days later. The GOP-controlled Senate gave final approval to the bill on Feb. 1, sending it on to the House.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday held a hearing on SB 191, and, in a somewhat usual move, voted on the bill later that same hearing. Typically that committee will wait a day or more to vote sending legislation forward to the House floor as amendments and discussions about the bill come together behind the scenes.

This bill, however, was on a fast track.

“To see us taking an action where were moving something this quickly through the process really makes me question whose advantage that is,” Vice Chair Laurie Bishop, a Democrat from Livingston, said Thursday as the committee moved to vote on the bill after its hearing. “It’s hard for me to see that that is to the benefit of the public or the state.”

The House will take one last, usually informal, vote without debate on the bill on Monday before it moves on to the Governor’s Office for consideration.

The other bills related to injunction proceedings, Senate Bills 134, 135 and 135 were each introduced prior to SB 191, and are currently in the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning, a two procedural steps behind SB 191.