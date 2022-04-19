Dems push Montana roots in first ad push for western US House seat

In television ads released earlier this month, two of the Democratic primary candidates for Montana’s newly created western U.S. House seat struck at a likely theme of both the primary and general elections — who’s the most authentic Montanan, how long have they been here and why does it matter.

The 30-second spots from Cora Neumann and Monica Tranel start with the candidates talking about home: Neumann's opens with a shot of the house she lived in as a child in Bozeman and Tranel's features her riding a horse through agricultural range land before audio of the candidate explains she grew up on an eastern Montana ranch.

Neumann, who lives in Bozeman, runs a nonprofit that focuses on increasing access to health care in rural areas. Tranel is a Missoula attorney who has worked on energy, agricultural and other issues. Missoula Democrat Tom Winter, a former state legislator who now works to expand broadband access in rural and underserved communities, is also in the race.

The question of Montana roots and longevity in the Big Sky State have played an increasing role in statewide races, though most commonly it’s been a Democratic candidate leveling the claim against their Republican general election opponent.

“Every cycle there is this battle over legitimacy,” said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana. “ … All of it is about just trying to appear like a legitimate Montanan. More than any other state I know of, there is this anxiety about being perceived as an outsider who has come to change the state.”

It happened with now-Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, starting when he ran first against former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2016. Democrats also aggressively tried to brand “Maryland Matt” Rosendale as an outsider during his race against incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018. Both Gianforte and Rosendale lost those races but went on to win others.

And this cycle, all three Democratic candidates in the primary have already taken jabs at Republican candidate Ryan Zinke for the amount of time he’s spent out of the state. Back in 2016 when Denise Juneau, a Democrat who was superintendent of public instruction and a Native American, ran against Zinke, her Twitter profile made clear she was a 54th generation Montana.

While Winter hasn't put out a TV spot, earlier this month he published a newspaper advertisement that struck straight at what's expected to be a major general election theme, with large type saying "Ryan Zinke doesn't even live in Montana."

During this year’s annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner, a fundraising event for the Montana Democratic Party, Tranel raised the matter of longevity in Montana residency in a brief speech following Neumann’s own address.

“This is my home,” Tranel said emphatically. “This is my only home.”

Neumann faced criticism in her 2020 Senate race for moving back to Bozeman in 2019 from California, after leaving the state in middle school. Her campaign said the candidate, her husband and two children were able to move back three years ago after trying to find work in Montana for nearly a decade. Over her career, Neumann has worked for the Global First Ladies Alliance and the State Department, among other organizations.

At the fundraising dinner earlier this year, Neumann told the crowd her mom came with her and her brother to Bozeman when she was an infant. In middle school, her stepfather was commuting from Bozeman to Great Falls for work and “it was too hard on our family,” Neumann said.

In a recent interview, Neumann said "having to leave our hometown really was one of the most heartbreaking things we went through as a family. It was really hard. We went to live with my stepdad's sister until we could get on our feet again."

Her own family's trajectory, Neumann said, has helped her understand issues facing Montanans.

"Making hard decisions is also very central to being Montanan. Because we're so remote and don't have major cities or trade centers nearby, living here requires making some really hard decisions," Neumann said, adding that she's lived in Montana longer than any other individual location she's been.

Tranel said in a recent interview that her upbringing in Montana and bulk of her career here makes her a stronger candidate.

“I have that unique background and experience. I have been in Montana for 25 years, I own a home here, and my opponents don't or are recent to that,” Tranel said. “I gave birth to my kids here and they went to school here. I have nine siblings, and my network across Montana is broad. Almost everywhere I go, someone says, ‘Oh, I played basketball with your sister. I went to Girls State with … ' You know, it's just constant. I know Montana and I can drive anywhere in this district without using a GPS.”

Tranel was born in Wyoming and raised in eastern Montana, attending school in Miles City, Ashland and Broadview before graduating from Billings Central.

She attended college out of state and then trained for her second cycle as an Olympic rower in Montana from 1996-2000. She did a short stint in Washington, D.C., for former Republican U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns, but otherwise has worked in Montana as an attorney for the Public Service Commission and then in private practice for nearly all of her career.

Neumann said her family’s own story makes her equipped to understand the issues of people living in the district, which includes places where the cost of living is increasing fastest in the state, like Gallatin, Flathead and Missoula counties.

“(It’s important) to have someone in D.C. who really understands what Montana families go through and especially what they're going through right now,” Neumann said. “We had to leave for work elsewhere because of economic challenges, which so many families are facing here now. To have a firsthand understanding of that struggle, to bring that to Washington, I think is really, really important right now," Neumann said, adding that she has extended family in the Bozeman area.

While campaigning recently, Neumann said she met a young mother who was kicked out of her apartment with 24-hour notice and was living with her young daughter at a shelter.

“This could be my family. This would have been us if we had moved here now. And I feel like that real, direct, personal understanding of what Montanans are facing, whoever's in Washington needs to really, really understand the pain that's being felt," Neumann said.

Tranel too has said her experience means she’s well-equipped to connect with voters in the race.

“I think the question is one of trust. When people ask that question, ‘Where are you from?’ I think what they're asking is ‘Can I trust you?’” Tranel said. “People don't know who to trust. They don't think they can trust the media. They don't think they can trust their elected officials."

Tranel recounted a story about meeting a man on the campaign trail with a "Let’s Go Brandon" hat on and how her long history in the state helped her connect with him. Let's Go Brandon is a coded slogan used as an alternative to an expletive criticizing President Joe Biden.

“I started talking to him, and he's from Forsyth, I said my sister was the Rosebud county fifth-grade spelling bee champion. We started having this great conversation,” Tranel said. “I think that's what it's about is building that trust in those relationships. So what bothers me is when people put on a belt buckle and jeans and say, 'I'm from Montana,' as if we don't know. I hate that. It's not where you grew up. It's not where you're from. It's whether or not we can trust you.”

Winter said the debate over who has lived in the state the longest is “offensive” in the context of Native Americans who were in Montana long before white people came to the region.

He said while he also wasn’t born in Montana, he has spent his adult life in the state and his family lives here now.

“I would not be the person I am and I would not have the opportunities I have but for Montana,” Winter said. “This state gives everything to us, it’s a remarkable place to call home and a privilege to be a Montanan.”

To Winter, being a Montanan means doing things for fellow community members and supporting them.

“You don't have to have been born here to know that, but you do have to have learned it,” Winter said. “Some people can be here for generations and not have learned it.”

Winter also tied his Montana experience to helping him understand voters in the district, especially when it comes to climate change. His home was among those near the path of the Boulder 2700 fire on the east shore of Flathead Lake last summer, and he said having it threatened solidified the dangers of climate change and how it's changing the state.

“It was a mile from my house, and (it was) this idea that you could lose everything against this unstoppable force," Winter said.

He said the state will continue to deal with wildfire, especially as people move into the urban-wildland interface, and unless something is done the affects will be "incalculable and impoverish us further."

When it comes to the general election, Banville said Democrats have an uphill climb against Republicans in Montana and need to rely more on their personal story than politics. In the 2020 election, the GOP swept every statewide office by large margins and added to its majority in the state Legislature.

“It’s more important for (Democrats) to be able to convince voters they get them, they get the stress of not being able to afford a home or the stress of a community that’s in the middle of a lot of change,” Banville said. “Democrats have to make this more about who they are versus their political positions on health care or taxes."

The idea of outsiders coming into the state and changing it, with the implication that it's for the worst, only intensified during the pandemic, Banville said, as housing prices have increased to the point of unaffordability for many people.

“As a politician you don’t want to be a part of that group,” Banville said. “You want to be seen as someone who gets the real Montana and can represent Montana. You don’t want to look like you’ve just shown up and are trying to get elected right away. You want to have roots here."

The battle over who is the most authentic state resident is a "unique quality to Montana,” Banville said, even in a state where about 53% of residents were born here, according to the U.S. Census' American Community Survey 2020 five-year estimates. Within the western U.S. House district, about 47% of residents in Flathead, 39% of Gallatin, 49% of Missoula and 38% of Ravalli County residents were born in Montana.

“The concern about outsiders is a very powerful message in politics. Whether you’re talking about California or you’re talking about illegal immigrants, you see it echo through politics. In some ways it may feel like a cheap shot, but it’s actually a pretty potent political technique.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.