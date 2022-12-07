Dems highlight budget proposals for upcoming session

Acknowledging their place in the minority in the upcoming legislative session, Democratic leadership from the state House and Senate on Wednesday offered ideas of how they’d like Montana to spend some of its estimated $2.4 billion surplus.

Democratic legislators identified some places where they agreed with the ideas, if not the execution, of proposals in Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget released last month. They also criticized other pitches from the opposite side of the aisle as benefiting higher-income Montanans at the cost of lower- and middle-income households.

“We need to hold Republicans accountable for policies that are bad for Montanans, policies that prioritize the wealthiest Montanans and out-of-state corporations,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena, during a press conference. "We will hold Republicans accountable on those things, but where we can work with Republicans to deliver for communities, our whole caucus is up for that and we think that there's some space to move and a foundation in the governor's budget."

Abbott said she wanted to see part of the surplus invested “in an economy that works for Montanans.”

Sen. Pat Flowers, a Belgrade Democrat who is minority leader in the Senate, said he was concerned about the affordability of living in the state.

“I think every Montanan should have the opportunity to live where they work, And for a whole lot of us that opportunity is now slipping away,” Flowers said. “I think it's not only hard on folks that can't find a place to live where they work, but it's also hard on the communities. … It's also hard on the small businesses who just can't find employees and are reducing hours or closing their doors altogether.”

Flowers said Gianforte’s “budget proposal doesn't match the scale of the multiple crises we're facing, like child care resources, affordable housing and mental health.”

While the governor's budget proposes using some of the surplus to provide two years of property tax rebates for a primary residence, Abbott said Democrats are proposing both one-time only refund as well as longer-term, permenant relief. The governor's proposal would give Montanans a $1,000 rebate for their primary home, or if a tax bill is less than that the full amount would be covered, for a two-year period.

“Montana Democrats have a proposal for one-time property tax refunds and a long-term property tax policy that would prevent folks’ property taxes from rising faster than their family's ability to pay those property taxes while keeping localities whole,” Abbott said.

While Gianforte's budget also proposes an annual child tax credit of $1,200, Abbott said it wasn’t clear if the credit would be refundable or ongoing.

“It needs to be both of those things to do what it's meant to do, especially considering that a family's paying about $9,000 (a year) sometimes for a slot at a child care center, and that's if they're lucky enough to get a slot to begin with,” Abbott said, adding that a child tax credit has long been a priority for Democrats in the Legislature.

In response to Gianforte’s proposal to lower the top income tax rate from 6.75% to 5.9%, Abbott and Flowers reiterated a concern Democrats raised last year when Gianforte first dropped the rate that it would amount to a very small savings for middle-income earners while benefiting richer Montanans more.

Abbott said Democrats will again seek to pass a bill that expands the state’s earned income tax credit, an idea brought last session too without success. It will be carried this time by Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, of Billings.

“That's a policy we brought before that really raises the floor for working families and makes our whole income tax system more fair,” Abbott said.

On housing affordability, Flowers said a proposal from Democratic Rep. David Fern, of Whitefish, will aim to put more money into the Multifamily Coal Trust Homes Program, which was a program created in the 2019 session under another Fern bill to invest in loans for projects that build multi-family rentals.

“We are tapped out on that. It's turned out to be really effective (at) providing some low-income housing,” Flowers said.

He also said Democrats are working on a proposal to create an income tax credit or other form of payment to landlords that offer rentals at below-market rates. While Flowers said the details need to be worked out, he believed the plan could have an immediate impact on people trying to find affordable homes to rent.

Abbott also has a draft proposal in to establish workforce housing trust fund.

Democrats have several proposals to look at the cost of child care, including a proposal from Rep. Alice Buckley, of Bozeman, to preserve several pandemic-era provisions in the Best Beginnings child care scholarship that expanded who qualified for the program.

While Democrats said they supported Gianforte’s general proposal to spend money improving the facilities at the state prison and state hospital, the were concerned about a plan to cut about 50 full-time positions at the hospital that Gianforte's office said have been difficult to fill.

“To some degree, it looks like the governor's throwing up his hands and walking away from the staffing challenges that have plagued the hospital in the last couple of years and we just don't think that's the right approach,” Flowers said. “We think we need to address it face on and solve that staffing challenge.”