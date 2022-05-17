Dems diverge on health policies in western U.S. House primary

While the Democratic candidates running in Montana’s newly drawn western U.S. House district all agree a lack of access to health care and child care are hampering families and the state’s economics, they all have different plans to address the problems.

The race is between Cora Neumann, a Bozeman nonprofit executive who has focused on public health issues; Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer who has experience in the energy and natural resources sectors; and Tom Winter, a former state lawmaker from Missoula who works to expand access to broadband. The primary is June 7.

Most of Neumann’s career has focused on public health, including starting a nonprofit called We Are Montana during the pandemic to focus on getting aid to communities that need it. Her work, she said, ties back to her childhood and her father dying in a lumber mill accident when she was an infant.

“If we had been closer to good care, my father may have survived,” Neumann said at a forum in Missoula recently. “ … Just because you're in a rural community doesn't mean that you should have fewer opportunities, that you should suffer from lack of access to health care and god forbid lose a loved one.”

Tranel has often focused in her campaign on highlighting existing federal programs and saying she wants to make them more accessible or work better for Montanans. She extended that to health care, saying during a forum hosted by the Montana Farmers Union recently she wanted to ensure communities in the state not only had enough health care providers but that those services were affordable, otherwise they’d remain inaccessible even if they existed.

“Getting health insurance when you're a farmer or rancher or you have a small business is sometimes cost-prohibitive,” Tranel said.

On health care, Winter has carved out one of the most distinct differences of the race so far between himself and the other two Democrats running — by calling for universal health care.

“A for-profit health care system will never put enough psychiatrists in your small farming community to serve your needs. They will simply never do it,” Winter said at the Farmers Union forum. “I am the only person in this race, regardless of party, who has argued from Day 1 for universal health care. I believe it is a Montana value to take care of one another and to not ration badly needed mental health care simply because your community does not have the ability to afford a psychiatrist.”

Both Neumann and Winter in forums and interviews pointed to Montana’s expansion of Medicaid to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level as important factors in their campaigns.

For Neumann, she said she wanted to be a “strong clear voice in D.C.” to share how Medicaid expansion has been a success in Montana.

“(I would want to ensure) that we continue to have funding coming through for families, for the coverage that families have now, but also to keep rural hospitals open and functioning,” Neumann said. She also said that she’d want to be a resource for explaining the challenges in accessing care in a rural state and why it’s important to look at ways to increase access for communities where it’s lacking now.

Winter said for him, Medicaid expansion was part of the reason he started running for office.

“I ran for the Legislature because I know and have seen up close and personally what it means to be born with chronic illness, what it means to have avenues closed to you because of your health,” Winter said. “The cruelty of that lottery ticket, it’s unfair, it’s not right, it’s not part of our Montana community values to harm people who are struggling.”

Tranel has criticized policies from the other side of the aisle she said are hurting Montanans.

“I think the real issue here is wondering what have Republicans done to support free kindergarten? What have they done for working families? What have they done for affordable housing? The Child Tax Credit, that was unequivocally one of the most powerful vehicles to lift children out of poverty and it expired. Why are we not talking about the things that can be done for families?” Tranel said.

All three candidates called for continuing the federal Child Tax Credit, which 91% of Montana kids under the age of 18 benefited from before it expired at the end of last year. Under the credit, qualifying families got $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 for those ages 6-17. That came in addition to credits when families filed their income taxes.

Winter said that reinstating the child tax credit would help address the number of children in poverty.

“It is a failure of our leadership, regardless of the ability to get the votes, it's a failure of American governmental leadership to not save that program,” Winter said. “Every time there is a possibility we can toss a couple billion dollars to the semiconductor industry … we do it. But when it's the (Child Tax Credit), when it's cutting child poverty in half or increasing it by 100%, it is up for debate. It is something we see as something negotiable.”

He called for urgency around the issue.

“There are literally children going hungry because of our inaction,” Winter said.

Neumann joined the others in calling for the reinstatement of the credit, calling it “something that has lifted millions of families out of poverty.”

But problems go far beyond just children, Neumann said.

“This is not just about child poverty here in Montana,” she said. “Children and families that are going hungry are working families. These are your neighbors. There's a huge amount of stigma around even admitting that children are hungry and what we lost when we lost COVID relief was free lunches. “

Citing what she called a “rapid uptick in hunger,” Neumann said if elected she’d push for more investment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Tranel said that it's important to listen to groups already doing work on the ground to help learn about ways existing programs might not be best serving Montanans. She pointed to things like SNAP and said the application to get benefits was long and complicated, which could prohibit some people who qualify for assistance from getting it.

“(I would work) on making it a more accessible program by ensuring that people have the resources they need to actually get those benefits when they qualify for them and they need them,” Tranel said.

She also used the Child Tax Credit as an example of something overly complex, saying that to get the credit people had to have filed tax returns, though many in that population would not have done so otherwise.

“The government realized (the problem and) simplified that process,” Tranel said. “They got the money out the door to the people who needed it and lifted millions of kids out of poverty in a very short time.”

When it comes to the sometimes astronomical price of prescription drugs, Tranel called it a “corporate monopoly problem.”

“We have to attack that right where it is,” Tranel said. She said she recently met a woman who paid $300 for a drug in Montana that was $1 in Canada.

“That is absolutely wrong. It does not cost the amount to make insulin that we are charging people,” Tranel said. “We need to get the profit out of pain. And we need to take that from these monopolies and I will do that.”

Neumann said the government needs to be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.

“This will return a huge amount of revenue into our system and help take the burden off of families,” Neumann said. “It's a very clear solution.”

Winter called for the direct importation of drugs from Canada and to end lobbying by pharmaceutical companies.

“You get profit out of pain by removing the profit motive from our health care system,” Winter said.

At the forum hosted by the Montana Farmers Union recently, candidates were also asked about the lack of child care access in rural Montana, a problem that also plagues urban areas.

Tranel said that growing up she was often called upon to care for her nine siblings, making dinner for them as early as age 12.

In addition to reinstating the Child Tax Credit, Tranel said that prekindergarten with qualified providers would help address the issue.

Neumann said there were opportunities to partner with the federal government on funding for early childhood education.

“We need to make sure that families have the care that they need so that they can work and be successful and like you said so that child development does not suffer,” Neumann said.

Winter said that he wanted to see direct subsidies for working families paying for child care around the state.

“There is not enough childcare, to raise a family and have a job. Just full stop,” Winter said. “We know this. This is a policy problem that can be fixed with positive policy for working families."

