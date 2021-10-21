Dems call for investigation into AG's actions

Knudsen's office has since defended the attorney general's actions and has disputed the hospital's description of events.

"Given the misinformation being reported in the media regarding this incident, we welcome a conversation with any member of the legislature," Attorney General spokesperson Kyler Nerison said in an emailed statement Thursday. "So far, no Democrats have reached out."

Democratic leadership who signed on to the letter asked Legislative leaders for a prompt response Thursday.

“This harassment campaign is a deeply disturbing abuse of power by the Attorney General,” Cohenour and Abbott said in an emailed statement Thursday. “Knudsen’s actions raise serious questions about his judgment and whether he is deserving of the trust invested in his office. The public deserves to know the facts and Knudsen must be held to account.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, said after a press conference in Butte on Thursday he supported health care workers, but stopped short of condemning the attorney general's actions.

“I don't have the details on what happened there, but I stand with our health care workers. We need to support them so we can get through this together,” Gianforte said.