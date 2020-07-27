Dems accuse Gianforte of coordinating with PAC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte is facing a campaign finance complaint alleging his campaign illegally coordinated with a political action committee to circumvent campaign donation limits.

Gianforte’s campaign sent an invitation for a July 17 lunch and fundraiser in Helena that stated if individuals had already made the maximum donation of $1,420 per person to his campaign, contributions could be made to Montana First Action PAC. The invitation added in parentheses that the donation “directly benefits Greg’s Governor campaign," according to the complaint filed by the Montana Democratic Party.

The complaint, filed July 22 by state Democratic Party Executive Director Sandi Luckey, alleges Gianforte's campaign illegally controls Montana First Action, is coordinating with the PAC and is using it as a workaround of the state's contribution limits.

Under Montana election law, an independent committee cannot be controlled by a candidate.

According to finance reports, Montana First Action has raised $145,680 since it was established in June 2019 to support conservative candidates and causes.