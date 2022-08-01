Democrats update party platform with broad support

BUTTE — The Montana Democratic Party on Saturday updated its party platform by a wide and enthusiastic consensus, but the political power wielded by Republicans hung omnipresent over the convention.

Democrats are in the deep minority in the state Legislature, and hold no statewide office, save U.S. Sen. Jon Tester at the federal level. The stakes for the party are clear: If they lose just two seats in the Legislature, the GOP will have a supermajority capable of passing ballot measures to alter the state constitution. Republicans have signaled some distaste for the document, ranging from provisional changes to calling it a "socialist rag" that needs to be thrown out.

Sheila Hogan, executive director of the state Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday the changes made to the platform were not in direct response to Republicans' actions over the last 18 months since the 2021 legislative session, but rather issues elevated by Montanans. The platform will guide its members moving into the general election in the coming months and in the 2023 session.

"They were issues about Montana families, things that Montana families care about: How to afford housing, child care, health care," Hogan said. "You could call those moderate or you could call those progressive but that's what we're hearing from people."

The general assembly approved language placing the word "housing" into the title of its "Jobs and Economy" platform in response to the housing crisis striking much of the state. The party also added a provision labeling child care and mental health services, both of which are scant in many parts of Montana, as "essential" to the economy.

Still, delegates at the convention invoked Republicans in advocating for the updates to the platform. While introducing a provision opposing attempts to weaken construction standards, a delegate from the Gallatin County Democrats said the addition was “in large measure in response to a recent announcement our (Republican) governor made” forming an affordable housing task force. Delegates argued the task force was "stacked" with developer interests.

“We know nothing good is going to come out of this," Gallatin County delegate Mark Smith told the convention. "This is going to be a regulatory relief bill for developers.”

Delegates from the Flathead brought an amendment to oppose censorship in public libraries after conservatives set off a controversy while attempting to remove books about gender identity and sexual orientation from a Kalispell library.

The party also approved an amendment to reinstate the Judicial Nomination Commission, which was an appointed board that vetted candidates for judicial appointments and forward a short list of names to the governor. Republicans did away with the commission in the 2021 Legislature, claiming the panel exercised a Democratic influence on the judicial branch. Democrats at the time opposed stripping away insulation between the governor and the judiciary.

And in a swift response to congressional Republicans who voted down a federal bill providing services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits late last week, the state Democrats on Saturday added language to the platform supporting such a measure. Delegates invoked Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in moving the changes into the Veterans and Active Military plank.

Daines missed a June vote on the bill, but previously said he supported it but then raised concerns about the spending in it being mandatory instead of adjustable.

It was the second time Democrats cited Daines during Saturday's discussions. A new provision in the natural resources plank seeks to continue the use of wilderness study areas as "de facto federal wilderness until community-driven proposals are adopted by Congress."

Daines has been a key proponent of removing the study area designation over 300,000 acres to multiple-use status, saying the studies that justified the protections deemed the areas not suitable for wilderness.

“Steve Daines is trying to peel away those protections,” Smith said. “We need to stop that.”

The near-unanimous support for the platform updates was a distinct contrast to the Republican convention two weeks earlier, where the divide between moderate and hardline Republicans was on display during debates about abortion and elections. During the recent legislative sessions, Democrats in the minority have hardly broken the party lines when voting on bills, and Saturday's general assembly was no different.

"We've got to be united to beat the anti-democratic radical Montana GOP and we're really working together to make this happen," Hogan said. "I was pleased with the unity but, again, we know what's at stake. Our constitution is at stake. Our health care freedoms are at stake."

State Sen. Diane Sands, who is termed out of the Legislature and whose seat is considered a swing district in the general election, said Saturday the constitution used to be off the table for political ambitions.

"You know this is on the agenda for the Republicans," Sands said. "It's important to truly say here that we are in opposition to that."

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ending federal protections for abortion access and allowing states to regulate abortion themselves is yet to play out in Montana because the state Supreme Court upheld the right to access a pre-viability abortion here in 1999. The several planks in the platform saw new language supporting freedom and privacy in regards to peoples' health care decisions, although access to reproductive health was already established in the platform.

Democrats have held up tax relief, affordable housing, child care and mental health services as priorities, last month making those center to their plan to allocate $1 billion of the state's projected $1.7 billion surplus.

Those priorities were written into the platform on Saturday, with the approval of language to push for property tax policies that don't force people from their homes and simultaneously continue government services. Those services would be sustained by requiring wealthy property owners to "pay their fair share," according to the language approved Saturday.

The platform also got a new line to push for "adequate funding" for state mental health institutions, a nod to the decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to revoke its reimbursement funding for the Montana State Hospital after the institution repeatedly failed to meet health and safety standards. Another addition cements the party's support for funding the infrastructure that buttresses community-based mental health care providers, a proposal made by Democrats and Republicans in recent months to ease the pressure on the state hospital.

By the close of the convention, there were no major shake-ups introduced to the party platform, and Hogan said Saturday the document is the product of years of steady development. In order to take the steering wheel on such an agenda, however, they'll need to turn the tide on voters' growing support for Republican candidates over the last several election cycles. Democrats were walloped in the 2020 elections, but Hogan said that had less to do with the party platform than the campaign limitations of a pandemic.

"(The) 2020 (election) was during a pandemic," Hogan said. "We do well on the doors, talking to voters, hearing their concerns and we've knocked thousands of doors already and that's what we're hearing.

"The pandemic was an anomaly," she added. "It was hard to function. … (This year) it's going to be different. I want voters to know that we care about what they care for. People are priced out of housing, priced out of rentals, affordable child care. Those are things that are important to Montana families. Not election fraud with no evidence or all of those things that really don't affect Montanans."