Democrats square off in U.S. Senate race debate

“Beating Sen. Daines is an existential obligation,” Mues said. “The stakes are too high.”

Collins hammered on Democratic talking points, from renewable energy to a higher minimum wage, sharing the story of coming to the United States as a refugee and eventually becoming the mayor of Helena. He also said Montanans had been shortchanged by having Daines as a senator. "I'm running for the US Senate because each state deserves two senators," Collins quipped.

Knowles focused on a message of getting corruption and influence like money out of politics, saying that everything else Democrats want to accomplish would be met with roadblocks until those issues are resolved. He also said the solutions for many of the issues about which moderator Mike Wheat, a former state Supreme Court justice, prodded the candidates would be resolved with universal basic income.

