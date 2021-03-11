Democrats say they'll make another run at raising earned income tax credit

“We all understand that these are unprecedented times and people are really hurting, and so this is a way that we can really help our communities,” Kerr-Carpenter said.

As Democrats announced their tax proposals, the tax policies from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte as part of his "Montana Comeback Plan" are marching through the Legislature, largely on party lines with GOP support and Democratic opposition.

“The governor’s plan overwhelmingly favors wealthy individuals and wealthy corporations in the state and isn’t designed to target lower-class or middle-class Montanans in any way,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said on Thursday.

Gianforte and other Republicans have touted their proposals as part of a strategy to making the state more economically competitive and attractive to employers.