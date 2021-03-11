Democrats say they'll make another run at raising earned income tax credit

Democrats on Thursday announced a forthcoming tax proposal they say is designed to benefit lower-income families by raising Montana’s earned income tax credit.
“That effectively puts about $12 million back in the pockets of families and local communities to recirculate and grow our economy,” Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, a Billings Democrat sponsoring the bill, said during a press conference Thursday.
Montana currently offers a tax credit on income equal to 3 percent of an individual’s federal earned income tax credit. Kerr-Carpenter had earlier introduced a measure boosting that tax credit to 10 percent, while also raising the tax rate for taxable income above $500,000. That bill was tabled by the House Taxation Committee last month, a move Kerr-Carpenter attributed to Republicans’ aversion to raising taxes on higher-income earners and at the time Democrats said they'd likely take another shot at the proposal.
There was not a bill number or draft of Kerr-Carpenter's legislation available Thursday.
She described the new measure as essentially the same bill, with the tax hike stripped out. The governor’s budget office earlier estimated the earned income tax credit portion would reduce state revenue by $12 million annually.
“We all understand that these are unprecedented times and people are really hurting, and so this is a way that we can really help our communities,” Kerr-Carpenter said.
As Democrats announced their tax proposals, the tax policies from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte as part of his "Montana Comeback Plan" are marching through the Legislature, largely on party lines with GOP support and Democratic opposition.
“The governor’s plan overwhelmingly favors wealthy individuals and wealthy corporations in the state and isn’t designed to target lower-class or middle-class Montanans in any way,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said on Thursday.
Gianforte and other Republicans have touted their proposals as part of a strategy to making the state more economically competitive and attractive to employers.
Senate Bill 159 to cut the state’s top income tax rate, Senate Bill 182 to create a trigger system to further cut that rate of a series of budget tests are met and Senate Bill 184 to exempt some businesses from the capital gains tax if they create enough jobs in the state have all cleared the Senate and were heard in the House Taxation Committee on Wednesday.
The governor’s budget office estimates SB 159 will cost the state around $30 million per year. SB 182 is projected to cost $22 million annually by the 2025 budget year, while the governor’s budget office expects zero budget impact from SB 184.
House Bill 303 to raise the business equipment tax exemption, which would mean 4,000 fewer businesses paying the tax, has cleared the House and already advanced out of the Senate Taxation Committee. It has an estimated $3.9 million annual price tag for the state.
Another bill to change the state’s corporate tax structure, Senate Bill 181, has had its first hearing in the Senate Taxation Committee but has not advanced further.