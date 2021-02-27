Democrats say they were 'deliberately excluded' from meeting

After a dispute over the meeting's start time, some members of the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee weren't able to participate Saturday in a vote that revived a bill saying internet providers would have to give consumers an option to opt in or opt out of receiving hard-core pornography.
The committee chair, Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, said during the hearing that Democrats who joined the meeting over Zoom before he gaveled the end of the roll call but after he'd called out their names and declared them absent and unexcused from the meeting, could not vote.
"You weren't here at the roundup and you were unexcused, so you don't get to vote in the meeting," Skees told a Democrat who asked why they weren't allowed to vote. "There was a roll call, if you're not here and didn't talk to me about not attending, you're unexcused. If you're unexcused, you don't get to participate."
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, said after the three-minute meeting Skees' action was meant to block Democrats' participation. A Republican on the committee was also not in attendance.
"The committee chairman deliberately excluded minority members from participating in today's committee action," Abbott said. "In doing so, he unilaterally disenfranchised the tens of thousands of Montanans they represent from the legislative process. This is an outrageous affront to House norms, and the Speaker needs to work immediately to make things right."
Skees did not return a voicemail seeking comment Saturday. A spokesperson for the House Republican caucus said he didn't have any information beyond what's in a recording of the meeting on the state broadcasting service.
The meeting was first announced at the end of the House's floor session Saturday. The Legislature has been hectically moving bills before a transmittal deadline next week marking the midpoint of the session, after which any legislation that doesn't involve money needs to move out of the chamber it started in or it will be considered dead.
Vice Chair Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said Democrats weren't told what the committee would take action on Saturday and that committee members thought their work for the first half of the session was done, having met until 9:15 p.m. the night before and taking votes on all the bills on their docket.
Citing a message on the state's broadcasting service, Democrats on the committee said they planned for an 11:15 a.m. start time and briefly caucused.
From a fourth-floor meeting room in the Capitol, Skees called the committee to order at 11:10 a.m. and asked for a clerk to take the roll. As Democrats' names were called, Skees said they were absent and unexcused. Skees pointed to his announcement on the House floor that the committee would meet "upon adjournment" of the floor session as the start time, not the time posted online, as the start of the meeting.
Skees was about to gavel the end of a roll call when Republican Rep. Neil Duram, of Eureka, who was in the room, pointed out his name hadn't been called. He was necessary to get the committee to a seven-member quorum. Skees asked the clerk to call Duram's name, and then a Democratic representative can be heard saying party members were there over Zoom.
After that, Skees deemed there was a quorum and gaveled again. It's unclear if he heard the Democratic lawmaker, but he did not acknowledge them at that point.
Using a motion to revive a bill that only allowed for action from present members, the committee voted to bring back House Bill 492 from Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula. The committee voted it down 3-9 earlier in the week.
During a 7-0 voice vote, Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, could be heard voting no over Zoom, but Skees would not allow his vote.
"I was trying to gather up as many folks as I could. Everybody knew this meeting was going on," Skees said when Kortom raised concern.
Skees then called for a voice vote to pass the bill out of committee. The seven members in the room voted yes and Democrats participating remotely were heard saying no.
"The vote is seven to zero, and with that I adjourn House Energy," Skees said, ending the three-minute meeting.
That exchanged happened after the House ended its floor session with sharp back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats.
Rep. Jane Gillette, a Bozeman Republican, called into question the motivation of Democrats who were participating remotely Saturday.
“I think that we have rules right now in place to allow for people to appear remotely due to COVID, and I just hope that when we're doing that and appearing remotely, that we're really doing it because we're worried about a threat to health and safety and not just because it's convenient for us to either go home or to be somewhere else,” Gillette said, saying she wanted to ask a question of a Democrat who participated over Zoom and adding she missed "that type of interaction from people when they're not here."
The session is being held under a hybrid model that allows for remote participation because of the pandemic that's killed 1,356 Montanans. Most Republicans, many of whom do not wear masks in the Capitol, have participated in person. But there's been remote participation among the GOP, including when members have tested positive for COVID-19 or been identified as close contacts or dealt with other issues. Five lawmakers, all Republicans, have tested positive so far this session, with one having only participated remotely at the time of her positive test.
Democrats have had a mix of in-person and remote participation. While some committee rooms are set up to allow for distancing measures, there are no changes to seating on the House floor and this week saw crowded hallways as lawmakers worked through a high amount of bills.
“Our members that are participating remotely are participating remotely for public health, for their own health, for the health of the public back in their communities, in this community. And the inference that that is what's happening is offensive to me, and I need to say it on the record," Abbott said.