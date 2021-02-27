Democrats say they were 'deliberately excluded' from meeting

"The vote is seven to zero, and with that I adjourn House Energy," Skees said, ending the three-minute meeting.

That exchanged happened after the House ended its floor session with sharp back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats.

Rep. Jane Gillette, a Bozeman Republican, called into question the motivation of Democrats who were participating remotely Saturday.

“I think that we have rules right now in place to allow for people to appear remotely due to COVID, and I just hope that when we're doing that and appearing remotely, that we're really doing it because we're worried about a threat to health and safety and not just because it's convenient for us to either go home or to be somewhere else,” Gillette said, saying she wanted to ask a question of a Democrat who participated over Zoom and adding she missed "that type of interaction from people when they're not here."