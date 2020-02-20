Democrats running for governor are split on Bullock's legacy

"The reality that I see in small towns and rural communities is folks are really struggling," she said. "They expect more urgency on some of these problem sets. ... For me, it's just a different type of leader."

Cooney and Williams are scheduled to debate Friday in Bozeman.

For Cooney, the election offers a chance to further the progress made under Bullock to increase access to health care services, boost the economy and improve education.

"We have more Montanans at work than ever in the history of this state. We have an unemployment rate that's about as low as it's been," Cooney said. "Good things are happening."

Three Republicans are in the running for their party's nomination for the open seat: Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski. They're hoping to break a Democratic streak that's kept the GOP out of the governor's mansion for the past four terms.

For the Democrats, both Cooney and Williams have deep roots in the state party.

Cooney's grandfather, Frank Cooney, served a term as governor in the 1930s, and Mike Cooney made his first foray into politics at age 22, when he was elected to the state House.

