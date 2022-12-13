Democrats, Republicans spar over maps as legislative redistricting nears its end

Republicans are urging Montana’s redistricting board to sharpen their pencils and re-draw a preliminary legislative map drawn by Democrats, who argue the the GOP is shifting its stance in an effort to entrench an extreme partisan advantage in the state Legislature.

Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is nearing the end of a months-long process to redraw the state’s legislative boundaries to conform to population changes identified in the 2020 Census. On Thursday, the bipartisan panel is expected to vote on a map to present to the Legislature in the coming session – though it could still see tweaks in the meantime.

During a day-long public hearing on Saturday, Republican lawmakers, activists and others who opposed the current proposed map said Democrats were jettisoning the constitutional requirement to draw compact districts in favor of partisan parity. Many pointed to proposed districts in Whitefish, Missoula and Gallatin and Jefferson counties as evidence that the map carved up existing districts to give Democrats an edge.

“One of your goals was to minimize dividing cities, towns, counties and reservations [check] when possible, but unfortunately for political reasons, Democrats on the commission have split Whitefish and Columbia Falls to achieve their own political goals,” Montana GOP Chairman Don Kaltschmidt said, echoing many fellow Republicans from Flathead County who spoke during the hearing.

Whitefish, which currently anchors the Flathead’s only reliably Democratic district, would have been split under both the Democratic and Republican maps proposed at the end of the commission’s last work session. The Democratic map prevailed after the nonpartisan chair cast the tie-breaking vote to advance it. But both proposed a Democratic-leaning district based in Whitefish, and a Republican-leaning district that would include neighboring Columbia Falls.

But Democrats have noted that their map scored better than the Republican proposal on a number of criteria endorsed my Republicans, including not crossing political lines.

The Democrats’ map splits slightly fewer counties: 29 compared to 31 on the Republicans’ map. It also splits a little over half the number of municipalities and census-designated places that the GOP map does.

Those aren’t mandatory criteria, but are related to respecting political boundaries and keeping “communities of interest” in tact – discretionary metrics on which many Republicans focused their comments.

Democrats, while largely unified in their praise for the current map proposal, stressed the compromise process that led to the current map.

“This map already gives a partisan advantage to the Republicans, and they keep moving the goal posts, demanding more,” Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said.

Democrats have stressed that a map should not “unduly favor a political party” under the commission’s discretionary goals. They argue that the GOP proposals do just that. Democrats average 43% of the statewide vote in Montana. Democratic Commissioner Kendra Miller has pointed out that the Democrats’ map likely gives Republicans 60 out of 100 House seats, compared to 66 on the GOP map. That's based on the 10 statewide elections from 2016 through 2020 that the commission agreed on in its definition of “competitive,” Republicans won 68 of the current House districts in the November election.

The most recent map proposed by Republicans scored slightly better on population deviation, a measure of how far the average House district drifts from the ideal number of Montanans per district: 10,827 people. The Republican map’s average district was off by 0.77 percent, compared to 0.88% for the Democrats. The commission’s mandatory criteria caps that average deviation at 1%.

Among mandatory criteria, a final map must be consistent with the federal Voting Rights Act. Legal precedent includes a test for “majority-minority districts,” and both maps include six House districts and three possible Senate districts in which racial minorities make up a majority of the voting-age population. The current legislative map also has nine majority-minority districts, and both parties have said they followed the recommendations of the Native American Rights Fund to craft those districts.

On competitiveness – which Republican commissioners objected to as a goal when they set the criteria – the Democrats’ map contains 10 competitive districts, while the Republican map has 7. All of the Republicans’ competitive districts have gone for GOP candidates more than Democratic ones. Those are split within the Democrat-drawn map, with half of the competitive districts leaning one way or the other.

Damion Lynn, a Belgrade Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in November, endorsed the proposed map but told the commission he wishes it "wouldn't give an undue benefit to one party and would hopefully instead create more competitive districts."

But many Republicans reject the idea of competitiveness or an "undue benefit" as criteria worth considering.

“When you start a process with who wins the district outcome as your number-one goal, compromises become the heart of the process and criteria gets pushed aside and party dominance justified,” Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, said.

Several Republican commenters last weekend also seized on Belgrade as an example of Democrats’ failure to maintain communities of interest. The proposed map chops the town into two separate districts that both extend into Bozeman’s urban core. One is solidly Democratic; the other is competitive but leans Republican.

“This embarrassing map of Gallatin has four districts crossing county lines,” Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, said. “It completely obliterates the city of Belgrade from the map.”

Democrat Elizabeth Marum, who lost her bid for a Belgrade House seat in November, argued that the map simply acknowledged the commuter town’s connectivity with its fast-growing urban neighbor.

“Everyone in Belgrade knows that most folks work in Bozeman,” she said. “People in Bozeman know that many of their workers live in Belgrade. This is a natural integration.”

While the deadline for a final map to send the Legislature is nearing, commission chair Maylinn Smith has repeatedly stressed that the current proposal is not a finished product. Many Republicans on Saturday hoped that was the case.

Thursday’s work session will take place remotely beginning at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to end with a vote on a legislative map to send to the Legislature, including Senate districts, each formed by pairing up two adjacent House districts. It will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s website, leg.mt.gov.

Also on the agenda for the work session is assigning “holdover senators” – those who were elected to four-year terms this year, and who will find themselves representing a different district from the one they were elected to serve after the new map becomes effective.

The commission criteria states that it “shall consider assigning holdover senators to the Senate district which contains the greatest number of residents of the district from which they were previously elected when possible.” That isn’t included within the mandatory redistricting criteria, though, likely giving the commission some wiggle room.

Thursday’s meeting will not include public comment, but a public hearing on the tentative map is scheduled for Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Montana State Capitol, Room 102. Commissioners are scheduled to vote after the hearing to adopt a report to the 2023 Legislature, which will have 30 days to review it and suggest revisions before returning it to the commission.

The redistricting commission has the discretion to accept or reject the Legislature’s recommendations before making the map final. It will be effective for the 2024 election.