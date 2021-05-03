Democrats' report blasts GOP investigation into judges

The committee later formed to investigate, in part, whether Supreme Court justices took part in the poll. The Supreme Court justices have told the committee they did not, and have tried to reassure Republicans the Montana Judges Association's lobbying efforts have been routine from session to session, not a forum for predetermining rulings on pending legislation that could be challenged in court.

When asked in a press conference Friday if he shared the Legislature's concerns about the judiciary, Gianforte did not directly answer.

"That is an initiative of the Legislature and the governor's office is not involved there," Gianforte said, adding he did back SB 140.

Democrats have argued the GOP's charges against the judiciary seek only to undermine public confidence in the courts ahead of what is expected to be a long list of legal challenges to the laws Republicans just passed with the help of a Republican governor. The 67th legislative session adjourned last Thursday.