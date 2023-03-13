Democrats are proposing a $500 million trust fund to support loans and grants for affordable workforce housing in Montana.

House Bill 574, sponsored by House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, would establish a workforce housing trust fund that would allow the Department of Revenue to support workforce housing projects to be leased or sold at affordable rates.

For rentals, “affordable” would mean no more than one-quarter of a household’s monthly income for households at or below 80% of the median income in their area. On the homeownership front, the maximum prices would be pegged to a similar affordability determination from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The bill describes workforce housing as "rental housing and homes for purchase intended for the Montana workforce at affordable housing rates."

Half the money would be retained to continue earning interest over time. The other $250 million would be available as workforce housing grants to local governments, housing authorities and nonprofit groups focused on housing assistance or local communities. Those groups, along with for-profit organizations, would also be eligible to apply for low-interest loans.

Virtually all of the Democratic leadership in the House and Senate has signed on as a cosponsor of the bill, although Republicans control both chambers with two-thirds majorities and have their own ideas about how to spend the state’s historic $2.5 billion surplus. Hours after the hearing, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed GOP-backed legislation that commits $1 billion of that to law.

“Our challenge around housing isn’t unique to Montana, but what I’d argue is our ability to make a significant investment in the solution is,” Abbott told the committee. “The fact that we have the surplus right now means that we can do something really meaningful.”

The bill had no opponents. Supporters included the Montana Budget and Policy Center, the AFL-CIO, the Blackfeet Tribe, Shelter Whitefish and the Montana Housing Coalition.

SK Rossi, a lobbyist for the city of Bozeman, said the bill would allow local governments to obtain financing for affordable housing in areas where the market is failing to address the need.

“Oftentimes the market in Bozeman is more lucrative for developers when it comes to things like single-family housing or high-end housing,” Rossi said. “So where the money is to be found, that is often where the developers will go.”

Montana Board of Housing Executive Director Cheryl Cohen said board administers competitive tax credits to incentivize low-income housing, but is only able to issue about a third as many projects as apply, based on limited federal resources. In the last biennium, that amounted to 500 units the board “would have liked to fund” but couldn’t.

“A proposed use of funds like this could help us better serve the community and help meet that need,” she said.

She added that 36 states already have some form of a housing trust fund with dedicated funding. While the state set up a housing fund in 1999, Cohen said it’s never been given an appropriation.

The committee didn’t take any action on the bill Monday, but another Democrat-sponsored affordable housing bill narrowly failed to clear a vote on the House floor.

House Bill 407 sought to give counties and municipalities the ability to establish a local tax abatement program to incentivize property owners to offer affordable housing.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, emphasized that his proposal would be optional for those communities that desire another tool to address a shortage of affordable housing. Several Republicans had argued against the proposal, and said it could shift taxes to other property owners.

“This is just a tool that can be used,” Fern said. “It will address a substantial problem in many parts of our state, but not necessarily every part of our state.”

Democrats were united in support of the bill, but Fern wasn’t able to convince enough GOP lawmakers to vote for the bill, which failed to clear a second reading vote 49-49. A pair of Democrats were absent during the floor session, and while they are typically able to cast “proxy” votes for or against bills, a Democratic spokesperson said their proxies weren’t received due to a communication error.

One of those missing Democrats was Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning. In an interview Monday, he said his two-week absence from the Legislature was prompted by his work in Washington D.C., where he has been advocating on behalf of an organization called the Coalition of Large Tribes.

“I woke up at 3:30 this morning thinking about things like that,” Weatherwax said when asked about his absence’s impact on the tie vote. “I try to give equal time in all the jobs I can, and make adjustments where it’s possible.”

He noted that his district includes two Indian reservations, along with many nonnative constituents who stand to be affected by federal issues he’s working on. Weatherwax said he plans to return to the Legislature on Tuesday.

While it didn’t clear the floor vote Monday, the bill isn’t necessarily dead. Democrats could attempt a motion to reconsider, which requires a majority to bring a bill back up for a do-over on the floor.