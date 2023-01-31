Democrats propose $1B in long-term program funding with state surplus

Democrats in the Montana Legislature on Tuesday announced a competing proposal with Republicans on spending $1 billion of the state’s surplus, suggesting programs for long-term funding of priorities such as housing and conservation.

Calling it the “Montana Future Fund,” Democrats said the estimated $2.5 billion surplus offers an opportunity to make both immediate and long-term investments in affordable housing, child care, access to mental health and senior care, conservation and workforce development. The proposal calls for $1 billion to be placed in sustainable funds that could provide loan or grant programs. Another $500 million would be expedited to fund those priorities, they said.

Democrats accused Republican lawmakers of rushing through tax cut proposals before other ideas come forward.

“We are in the middle right now of some major tax cuts coming from the Republicans in the form of about a billion dollars and we think what they are pushing through is clearly probably premature and from everything we’ve seen, it clearly benefits the wealthy more than lower- and middle-income Montanans and we think that’s incredibly irresponsible,” Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers said on a media call Tuesday.

Republicans recently advanced a wide-ranging legislative package that includes a mix of income tax cuts and property tax rebates, cuts to capital gains and the business equipment tax, and paying off the state’s debt.

Senate Democrats argued against cutting the state’s top income tax rate, contending it overly favors the wealthy and that a another GOP proposal to increase the earned income tax credit was insufficient.

Republicans recently passed their income tax cut bill that includes an earned income tax credit boost out of committee, arguing that it took a balanced approach and would spark economic growth.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget also includes proposals for a child care tax credit and adoption tax credit as well as significant investments in Montana State Prison and Montana State Hospital.

While Montana’s current fiscal situation may be rosy, it will continue to ebb and flow in the future, Flowers said. The proposed fund is a better strategic approach to guaranteeing long-term funding, he argued.

“What we’ve got right now is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we’ve never seen surplus like this in the past, so to squander it in two or four years is a terrible mistake,” Flowers said.

The slate of proposals include a low- or no-interest loan program for affordable housing, investment in workforce development, and increasing reimbursement rates for health and senior care providers. The proposal also includes $200 million for the proposed Montana Legacy Trust, with interest funding conservation such as wildlife habitat, water improvements and noxious weed eradication.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said Democrats are still pushing for property tax relief that would include both homeowners and renters. She acknowledged that the Democrats' proposal is in competition with the Republican tax proposals moving forward, saying “we can’t have both.”

Senate Republicans’ spokesperson Kyle Schmauch blasted the Democrats’ proposal and accused them of hypocrisy on tax policy.

"It's no surprise that Democrats have announced their opposition to returning surplus money back to Montanans who are struggling with Joe Biden's inflation and the high cost of living,” he said in a statement. “Democrats have consistently voted against tax cuts for Montanans and Montana businesses, including a bill last session that completely exempted 80,000 of the lowest income Montanans from paying income taxes. Republicans are excited to provide immediate financial relief to Montanans, with or without the Democrats' support."