Democrats outraise GOP in all Tier B races, not counting self-financing

That outpaces his opponent, Republican Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. She brought in $15,160 over the last month, which includes a $10,000 loan on May 26. She’s raised more than $163,100 over the election and reported more than $92,000 in loans to her campaign. Jacobsen emerged from a five-way Republican primary with 29% of the vote.

Bennett was also up when it came to cash in the bank, reporting $143,140 to Jacobsen’s $23,000.

In the last month, Bennett received $900 from the Missoula County Democrats. Previously he’s gotten money from the political action committee for the Montana Federation of Public Employees and a firefighters PAC in Missoula. Jacobsen reported no money from PACs or political committees.

The office is open this year as Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton did not seek reelection and instead ran in the U.S. House primary, where he came in second.

State auditor

Republican candidate Troy Downing, a Bozeman businessman who ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, reported raising $64,850 in the last month, though that included $50,000 in loans to himself. Downing has raised about $196,400 over the election, including $118,000 from the candidate. He'd be at about $78,300 without the loans.