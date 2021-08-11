Democrats oppose changes to Medicaid expansion eligibility

However, other efforts to pass a standalone bill to end the 12-month eligibility policy failed during the 2021 Legislature, Democrats noted.

"The legislative intent in my view is ambiguous at best and again, DPHHS can do this if they wish, but I don't think they can put it on the backs of the Legislature," Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman of Bozeman said Tuesday. "That is what they claim several times in the petition."

The Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee discussed the proposals, which must be approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Medicaid expansion proposal has been the subject of two public hearings. Public comment is being taken through the end of August. Committee members said they plan to include their individual comments on the proposal.

Under Montana's current Medicaid expansion program, people remain eligible for coverage for a full year, even if their income increases and they no longer meet the financial requirements. Republicans want to be able to move people off the program when they are no longer financially eligible, rather than wait for the end of that 12-month term, arguing it would save the state money.