Democrats lay out tax cut proposals

Republican Rep. Paul Fielder, of Thompson Falls, has a bill this session that would eliminate the tax for all Social Security income. In the 2023 fiscal year, a note attached to the bill estimates it would reduce the state's general fund revenue by $91.3 million. That number grows to $101 million by 2025.

Abbott said that the Democrats' package would result in reducing the state's revenue by about $50 million overall. The party would offset that by attempting to reinstate the top income tax bracket to the 2003 level of 8.9%; that would be on incomes of more than $500,000 a year.

"Right now you have a gas station attendant or retail worker who's working 9-to-5 at minimum wage and paying the same top tax rate as our governor and other millionaires. We don't think it's right, and we know Montanans don't either," Abbott said.

The proposal is opposite to one included in Gianforte's budget, which will cut the top marginal individual income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%, which Gianforte said would affect half the state's taxpaying residents. The taxable income threshold for people in that tax bracket is $18,400. Taxable income is the part of a person's income that is taxable after any allowable deductions from their gross wages.

Analysis has shows the $30 million in tax savings will benefit the highest earners most.