Democrats lay out priorities in rebuttal to Gianforte

Democrats have come to this legislative session with concrete plans to cut taxes for the middle class and advance health care as well as protect unions, education and public access to lands, Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, said in her party’s rebuttal to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address Thursday.

Democrats enter this year’s legislative session after losing a number of seats in the 2020 election and without the leverage of a Democratic governor. As Montanans grapple with the health and economic consequences of COVID-19, Bishop sought to draw a distinction between the priorities of Republicans and Democrats.

Bishop offered pointed criticism of governor-proposed tax cuts she believed overly skewed to the wealthy. And in an apparent reference to a number of Republican bills targeting social issues such as abortion limitations or restrictions for transgender Montanans, Bishop accused Republicans of fostering an “unprecedented barrage of attacks” rather than focusing on the economy. Gianforte said in his address he would sign two of the abortion bills that passed the House this week.