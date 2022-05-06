Democrats in western House race talk ag, rural issues

The Democrats running for Montana’s newly created western U.S. House seat mostly agreed on the policies they said could improve life in the state’s rural communities, though there was some daylight between the three when it came to health care access and how to best bring transparency to cattle prices.

The primary for Democrats running in the new district includes Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer who has focused on energy and agriculture litigation; Cora Neumann, a Bozeman resident who has focused on public health work including in rural places and started several nonprofits; and Tom Winter, who lives in Missoula and works to expand broadband access in rural areas.

The hour-long forum was hosted by the Montana Farmers Union and marked the first time all three candidates have appeared on stage together. MFU has already held forums for candidates in the eastern district and plans one for GOP candidates in the western race May 20. The primary is June 7.

While many of the answers from candidates felt similar on things like increasing teacher wages or the need for country-of-origin labeling for meat products, the candidates did aim to carve out how their backgrounds and professional careers make them different from others in the race.

Tranel highlighted her youth in rural Montana, playing up her roots in the eastern part of the state. She also pointed to her work as a lawyer who has represented farmers and ranchers in water rights cases and gone up against the state’s main utility in court.

Tranel has taken several digs at both the expected Republican primary winner, Ryan Zinke, and her two Democratic candidates, for the amount of time they’ve spent outside Montana.

“This is my home. This is my only home. Unlike every other candidate in this race, I have a proven track record of delivering for Montana because I've been here for 25 years,” Tranel said.

Neumann told viewers she was the candidate who understood what Montana families go through, saying that when she was younger her own had to leave the state to find better jobs. She also pointed to her professional career she said equips her to succeed in D.C.

“My decades of experience in rural health care, helping increase access to health care, spur job creation and protect our public lands makes me the right person for this job right now,” Neumann said.

Winter used his experience winning a state legislative seat in a district that favored Trump in 2016 to make the argument he had the best resume. He also pushed the idea that a progressive candidate could be successful.

“What do you deserve? Does your community deserve dignity? Do you deserve good pay? Do you deserve universal health care? I'm a Montanan, and I know that you do because you are Montanans,” Winter said.

Both Tranel and Neumann at points worked to emphasize the moderate path they said they’d take if elected.

“We in the middle, the majority of us in the middle, need to get back to being able to get things done,” Tranel said in response to a question about why she was running.

Neumann highlighted where she agreed with Republicans on opposition to a property tax ballot initiative and said she worked across party lines when COVID-19 first hit Montana to try to bring health care and aid to rural communities.

Winter, however, said he won his half-rural state House district as an unapologetic progressive Democrat.

“We're not supposed to be here in Montana arguing for universal health care, for the right to an abortion, for the right for you to make as much money as a white man, for the right for you to have the dignity of a wage at all,” Winter said.

The candidates all called for increasing access to health care in rural and urban parts of the state in response to questions about how to address the state’s high suicide rate, though the issue illustrated one major policy difference between Winter and the rest of the field.

Tranel said getting health insurance as a farmer or rancher is cost-prohibitive. She added that telehealth could improve services in places that are undeserved.

Stabilizing incomes for farmers and ranchers would also help, she said, and pointed to a time when she helped a client add a wind farm to their property and it increased revenue.

Neumann said recent telehealth legislation passed in Montana was a good start to begin dealing with accessibility. But she added that low commodity prices squeezing out farmers and ranchers also needed to be addressed.

“Imagine being a fifth-generation farmer or rancher who is facing the potential reality that you are going to lose your ranch. The stress, the mental health crisis that that brings forward, is one of the reasons, a driving reason, that we're losing so many of our farmers and ranchers here in Montana to suicide,” Neumann said.

Winter set himself apart from Tranel and Neumann by calling for universal health care.

“A for-profit health care system will never put enough psychiatrists in your small farming community to serve your needs. They will simply never do it,” Winter said. “I am the only person in this race, regardless of party, who has argued from day one for universal health care.”

Another place the candidates didn’t all agree was on how to legislatively address cattle contracts that skew the price of feed cattle being sold.

Neumann said she fully supported the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The bill would increase the number of cattle purchased in the cash market, provide additional details on cattle contracts and require reporting the number of cattle that are committed to packers. About 85% of the market is cornered by four national corporations.

“This has to end if we want our ranchers to survive,” Neumann said. “ … I will do whatever I can to make sure that there's transparency, a contract library, and the ability for the public and for our ranching community to have transparency into those prices so that we can hold packers accountable.”

Tranel, however, said the act was the “wrong vehicle.”

“It creates all kinds of layers of government red tape to this whole pricing process, and it's just not going to work for our operators,” Tranel said. “The way to solve the problem is to make sure that we're actually enforcing the Packers and Stockyard Act, so that when we get our cattle to market, we know the price is going to be competitive and that we're going to be competing fairly and everybody's going to be playing on a level playing field.”

Winter said the Packers and Stockyard Act needs to be reformed and the big ag companies should be broken up.

“Tyson, Cargill, etcetera, do not serve the American consumer, they don’t serve the American rancher. I'm not so certain who they serve, other than private equity shareholders,” Winter said. “The price of beef is more expensive because of them. And there's less money in our rural areas because of them. Go upstream. Fight the problem. Break up the packers.”

In response to a question about how they’d work to address the lack of childcare options in rural Montana, Neumann pointed to federal funding opportunities and ways states could partner with the federal government on early childhood education. Tranel said that reinstating the child tax credit would continue to lift families out of poverty and that pre-kindergarten should be available around the state. Winter said that there should be direct subsidies for working families across Montana.

All three candidates also said they’d back legislation to give farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own equipment.

“We should be able to repair our iPhones. We should be able to repair anything we buy,” Tranel said, pointing to her experience litigating against corporations. “Once we own it, it should be ours and once we have it we should be able to fix it without voiding the warranty.”

Winter said the issue illustrated “what’s wrong with the world is corporate power (and) inequality.”

Neumann said in the past elected officials have just “given lip service” to farmers and ranchers while letting large farm equipment companies hold “our farmers and ranchers hostage.”

