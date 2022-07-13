Democrats announce proposal for budget surplus

Citing a projected budget surplus, Democratic state lawmakers on Wednesday called for a mix of spending on programs aimed at bolstering affordable housing, child care and mental health services along with property tax relief.

The Montana Legislature will begin the next session with a projected $1.7 billion budget surplus driven by higher than predicted tax revenues, Democratic legislators said from the Capitol Wednesday. Under their proposal, $750 million would be allocated for programs and services with $250 million refunded as targeted property tax relief.

“We want to put money back in the pockets of the people of our community, we want to address rising costs, we want to make sure that our economy is thriving, and to do that we need to address all of these things, and we need to address them here,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott of Helena said.

Democrats are in the minority in both branches of the Legislature and would also need the signature of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to see the proposals become law.

The Democrats’ plan calls for $500 million for affordable housing construction programs.

Sen. Pat Flowers of Belgrade said that while the issue of housing cost is multifaceted, people moving to Montana has caused supplies to dwindle and costs to rise.

“Make no mistake, this is an immediate crisis, this isn’t something down the road, this is happening now,” he said. “It’s affecting our neighbors, it’s affecting our employees who work in restaurants we go to, it’s affecting construction sites. It’s a crisis that needs to be addressed now and we’re not doing enough.”

He pointed to the Multifamily Coal Trust Homes Program which provides low or no interest loans for affordable housing projects. The program’s $15 million has financed six multi-family projects since 2019, and it or a similar program could “turbo-charge” construction.

The plan would also allocate $125 million to child care.

“Childcare is the cornerstone of the economy. Without childcare, families can’t work,” said Rep. Mary Caferro of Helena.

The plan would provide start-up grants and low interest loans to for new businesses, funding pay raises for workers and expanding scholarship eligibilities for middle income families.

Caferro also called for $125 million in spending on mental health services.

“We need to remember that we had budget cuts in 2017,” she said. “We have never since that point, including today when we have so much money, so much grain the grain bin, have not invested to get that level of funding up to meet the needs of our communities.”

The plan looks to restore those cuts for mental health services, expand community-based crisis care, fund school services and up Medicaid reimbursements for providers.

The $250 million proposed for property tax relief targets both short- and long-term solutions, said Sen. Shannon O’Brien of Missoula.

“We’ve been hearing for years that Montanans, the value of their home is growing so fast that they can’t afford the property tax bill,” she said.

The plan does not identify a specific income threshold for one-time property tax refunds, but indicates a targeted approach in identifying “actual working folks, not millionaires." Moving forward property tax increases would be capped at a set percentage of income, under the proposal.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, a Republican from Billings, responded to Democrats.

"It’s very nice of the Democrats to hold a press conference touting how strong Montana’s economy, record employment, and tax revenues are under Governor Gianforte and the Republican Legislature’s leadership. Democrat legislators voted against reopening Montana after their governor shut our state down and voted against all the major tax cuts last legislative session. Republican lawmakers look forward to continuing to be good stewards of Montana’s economy and providing further tax relief for Montanans."

Abbott indicated Democrats planned to push Republicans on the proposals.

“We need Republicans to get in the game honestly,” Abbott said. “We need them to join us, we need them to compromise with us, we need them to offer feedback. You know $1.7 billion, we need to get that out into communities.”