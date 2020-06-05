Democrats amend platform to oppose use of force by police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HELENA — Members of the Montana Democratic Party met remotely on Friday to vote on the party's platform, including the addition of a statement in reaction by the death of George Floyd opposing the use of force by law enforcement during arrests.

James Reavis, a public defender from Helena, said he proposed the amendment "in light of the recent events that have really shaken our country in the last week," referring to Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests across the U.S.

Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula, who led a Zoom meeting on the party's crime and justice platform, voiced support for the amendment.

"I think it is important that we address the current national situation," Sands said. "It's good to talk about it in here, and make sure that people know that's what we stand for.

The amendment states that the party opposes "unnecessary and dangerous 'use of force' methods when arresting or restraining persons suspected of committing a crime."

The convention was held remotely for the first time, with amendments passed during Zoom sessions and voting on the party platform conducted online.