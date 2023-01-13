Democrats air frustrations with inability to debate gun-related legislation

Democrats aired their frustrations on Friday about their inability to debate a gun-related proposal after Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tabled it immediately after it was presented to the committee.

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, had proposed House Bill 202, which would create an “extreme risk” designation to an order of protection that would allow law enforcement to remove firearms from the person’s possession if a judge deems that person a risk to themselves or others.

Before the committee could debate on if they should advance the bill, which typically happens a few days after it's presented to the committee, Republicans set it aside on a party-line 13-6 vote. Republicans have a supermajority this session, but Democrats hope to make their role more than a formality.

“I do want to voice my strong objection to the majority, cutting off debate on a very important bill where we had no opponents,” Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said after the vote. “There’s nothing in the minority we can do to stop this procedure but it's not right for the Montana Legislature to rush these kind of bills into the wastebasket."

Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, made the motion to set the bill aside.

“It was trying to hide red flag laws" in a general bill title, Ler told the Montana State News Bureau after the hearing. "I didn't like the bill, so I made a motion to table it."

The judiciary committees in the House and the Senate are typically the arenas for big, meaty social policy debates. In 2021 the judiciary committees heard issues on abortion access, health care access for transgender people, firearm rights and more.

Stafman, who sponsored the bill, said Friday's maneuver may be an indication of how the Republican supermajority will wield its power over sensitive, or controversial, legislation.

"Perhaps not, but it looks that way," Stafman said.

Friday’s hearing on the bill featured testimony from several people who said this law would have prevented homicides and suicides in their family. No one testified against the bill, and a couple conservative lawmakers proposed amendments that may have made the bill more palatable and which Stafman agreed to as friendly suggestions. Stafman pushed back against notions the bill encroached on firearm rights, citing statistics in other states where other extreme risk orders of protection had been enacted and the number suicides and homicides by firearms had fallen.

But before the Friday’s hearing concluded, Ler leaned into his mic and made a motion to table the bill, meaning the committee would kill the bill’s progress in that committee.

Democrats immediately spoke against the motion. Chair Amy Regier, a Republican Rep. from Kalispell, shut down any discussion about Ler’s motion, which according to the Legislature’s rules is a non-debatable motion.

On the committee’s first day in action, Regier had confirmed to the members that Tuesday and Thursday would be standing days for executive action, the procedure for voting whether or not to advance legislation from the committee to the House floor. Deadlines would sometimes push the committee to take action on bills outside of those two days, but that would only be hopefully "on non-controversial bills," Regier told the committee on Jan. 3

After the hearing Ler said Democrats who were frustrated about not being able to debate the bill's merits before it was tabled can themselves make a motion to un-table the bill. Such a move would, unlike tabling the bill, be debated according to the rules.

"A bill is never dead until sine die," Ler said, referencing the procedural motion to adjourn the Legislature.