Democratic state rep from Livingston announces Congressional bid

“Public lands are such an enormous part of our economy. We're seeing that now,” Bishop said. “ ... (Voters) get to see the things that I’m fighting for when we’re talking about public lands and we’re talking about child care and housing and mental health and what these mean for Montanans and their economy. These aren’t the things that I think he’s standing up for and talking about, and he has a record that isn’t going to look like my record.”

Bishop said that as part of the Democratic-minority leadership team in the 2019 Legislative session, she was a member of the group that worked to broker an infrastructure deal after years of stagnation and extend the state’s Medicaid program. She was also a part of leadership in this year's session.

In 2016, Bishop won House District 60 in Livingston and went on to re-election in 2018 and 2020. Republicans previously won the seat in 2012 and 2014.

“I'm coming out of a district that ... has elected both Republicans and Democrats. I've been successful in being a part of what's helped to make that a stronger Democratic seat, but threading that needle requires really having the sensibility that someone who comes out of a community like that has, and I think that's a really good fit for a congressional seat,” Bishop said.