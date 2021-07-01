Democratic state rep from Livingston announces Congressional bid

Democratic state Rep. Laurie Bishop will run for Montana’s new seat in the U.S. House.
The three-term lawmaker from Livingston is the first Democrat to announce in the race. Republican Ryan Zinke, the former Secretary of the Interior who previously held Montana’s lone spot in Congress, has also said he's running.
“This is a huge opportunity for Montana to have a stronger voice in D.C. and also have a more balanced voice,” Bishop said in an interview earlier this week.
Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in April showed Montana gained enough population to add a second seat in the U.S. House. The state is the first to regain a second House seat after losing one, which happened after the 1990 census. A commission will draw the boundaries of the new seat by spring of next year, though candidates do not need to live within its borders.
Bishop, 51, pointed to her experiences as a state lawmaker and director of a nonprofit, as well as the political nature of her Park County state House district, as preparing her for a congressional bid.
“Being able to bring the fight I brought to being in the Legislature, and that style of coming out of a balanced district and wanting to bring that balanced approach to Washington, it just felt like the right time,” Bishop said.
The economy is front of mind for Montanans, Bishop said, and her campaign plans to focus on things that tie back to that. Child care is one of those issues, she said, pointing to connections to the economy when it comes to how parents are able to engage in the workforce.
Bishop said she’s worked on increasing access to affordable child care both in her career and as a legislator. She became director of the Montana Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for after-school programs, in 2017. Before that she worked in the Office of Public Instruction on the Graduation Matters program as well as a preschool development grant.
Housing was another major issue Bishop pointed to that is having a huge impact on Montanans and the state's economy.
“The work that was done on housing during the legislative session was more to destroy the good strategies that had been coming out of the community,” Bishop said. “I believe in really supporting communities to be able to develop the strategies that work best for them.”
She said voters can compare her record to Zinke's when it comes to things like fighting back against recent bills passed by the GOP-majority state Legislature that ban inclusionary zoning policies aimed at increasing affordable housing.
Bishop also cited legislation around mental health as an area she’s found success. In the 2017 session she passed a bill that required parity between mental health and physical health when it comes to insurance coverage.
She again drew contrast between herself and Zinke on the perennial campaign issue of how to manage the state’s public lands.
“Public lands are such an enormous part of our economy. We're seeing that now,” Bishop said. “ ... (Voters) get to see the things that I’m fighting for when we’re talking about public lands and we’re talking about child care and housing and mental health and what these mean for Montanans and their economy. These aren’t the things that I think he’s standing up for and talking about, and he has a record that isn’t going to look like my record.”
Bishop said that as part of the Democratic-minority leadership team in the 2019 Legislative session, she was a member of the group that worked to broker an infrastructure deal after years of stagnation and extend the state’s Medicaid program. She was also a part of leadership in this year's session.
In 2016, Bishop won House District 60 in Livingston and went on to re-election in 2018 and 2020. Republicans previously won the seat in 2012 and 2014.
“I'm coming out of a district that ... has elected both Republicans and Democrats. I've been successful in being a part of what's helped to make that a stronger Democratic seat, but threading that needle requires really having the sensibility that someone who comes out of a community like that has, and I think that's a really good fit for a congressional seat,” Bishop said.
She added that she was considering a bid even before Montana gained the second U.S. House seat, and that after the GOP-sweep of the 2020 elections the state is at a crossroads. Montana has the first Republican governor in 16 years and GOP candidates won with large majorities in every statewide race on the ballot last year. Next year's midterms, she said, present an opportunity for a cycle less at risk of getting nationalized the way 2020's races did.