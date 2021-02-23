Democratic broadband bill gets hearing in House committee

A Democratic priority this session, to boost high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state, would allow local governments to partner with internet service providers to provide local internet coverage.

House Bill 422, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, a Bozeman Democrat, proposes a repeal of existing prohibitions on governments getting into the private ISP business.

“We are falling behind in our economy, and people are feeling it,” Kortum told the House Local Government Committee Tuesday afternoon. “Let’s give our towns the freedom to innovate and design broadband solutions that fit their unique needs."

The bill won approval from the city of Bozeman, along with the Montana Association of Counties and the Montana chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons. AARP lobbyist Adrian Cotton added that the bill would expand telehealth opportunities for elderly people living in rural areas that lack broadband internet.

“This bill stands to reduce the cost of medical care to the state and to the individual,” Cotton said.