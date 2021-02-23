Democratic broadband bill gets hearing in House committee

A Democratic priority this session, to boost high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state, would allow local governments to partner with internet service providers to provide local internet coverage.
House Bill 422, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, a Bozeman Democrat, proposes a repeal of existing prohibitions on governments getting into the private ISP business.
“We are falling behind in our economy, and people are feeling it,” Kortum told the House Local Government Committee Tuesday afternoon. “Let’s give our towns the freedom to innovate and design broadband solutions that fit their unique needs."
The bill won approval from the city of Bozeman, along with the Montana Association of Counties and the Montana chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons. AARP lobbyist Adrian Cotton added that the bill would expand telehealth opportunities for elderly people living in rural areas that lack broadband internet.
“This bill stands to reduce the cost of medical care to the state and to the individual,” Cotton said.
Kevin Hamm, CEO of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph, a small Helena-based ISP, said it would allow small towns to partner with companies like his to create cooperatives that could better serve rural Montanans.
“Communication has been failing in rural areas,” Hamm said. “With federal programs the way they are right now you do have to have a matching amount of money, you have to have somebody standing with you in order to get those grants."
Representatives of large internet companies in the state, including Century Link and Charter Spectrum, opposed the bill as a deterrent to competition and a potentially expensive obligation for local governments.
“Allowing municipalities to enter the broadband business is risky at best, it is a gargantuan waste of taxpayer money at worst,” said Jeff Feiss, the general manager of the Montana Telecommunications Association.
He added there were many attempts in other states and municipalities across the country that had failed to deliver on the promise of local, affordable broadband internet service.
Committee Chair Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, said the committee would likely take action on the bill Wednesday.