Democrat Tom Winter running for U.S. House

Former state legislator Tom Winter, a Democrat, is running for Montana’s soon-to-be-drawn congressional district.

Winter, 35, said in an interview earlier this week he's joining the race because he’s frustrated with politicians playing what he called “this game of musical chairs.”

“This is my district where I live and I’m a Montanan and I want to make sure the western Montana voice is there in Congress,” Winter said.

Winter said he waited to announce his bid for what’s expected to be the western district until the shape of the congressional map became more clear.

After moving to Montana in his early 20s, Winter ran a home health care business before winning a seat in the state Legislature in the 2018 elections in a district won by Republican President Donald Trump in 2016. He also ran for Congress in 2020, losing the Democratic primary to Kathleen Williams with just over 10% of the vote. Winter now works to expand broadband access in rural and underserved communities.

Winter said he thinks that “promise” to Montanans of being able to work hard and afford a life in the state has been broken.

“It’s one we used to have and I want to bring it back,” Winter said. He cited issues such as universal pre-kindergarten, a living wage and a sustained and concerted action on climate change as priorities, adding that he backs Democratic President Joe Biden and supports the Build Back Better plan as it was first written.

In an interview, Winter said the soon-to-be-created western congressional district has different needs than the eastern half of Montana.

“The challenges faced by these different parts of the state are vast,” Winter said. “It’s not just that some are in the mountains and some are in the plains.”

One of those issues separating the districts, he said, is a high demand for housing driving up prices especially in western Montana to the point of being unaffordable for many.

The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, Winter said, saying people have lost their jobs and income and that an influx of new residents has priced many out of the housing market and rentals.

“Wages are not keeping up with our ability to build housing or to provide health care or going to college,” Winter said.

He also said that agriculture, especially commodity crop exports, is such a large part of the eastern district but doesn’t have as big of a role in the west.

“It’s not as large a portion not only of our culture here but also our economy,” Winter said. “It’s just not the same. There’s a clear cultural difference between a cattle rancher in Miles City and someone who works at the airport in Kalispell."

Winter sees the role of Montana’s congressperson from the district to bring the local community’s concerns to the federal government and ensure the community’s voice is heard. He said he wanted to be realistic about what Montana’s congressperson from the newly created district could and couldn’t do.

“The idea (that the congressperson could) single-handedly stop legislation or start it is fairly ridiculous,” Winter said. “I really want to be open with voters about this. The idea you can change the world is not fair to them and it sets up a system where you can be disappointed.”

Asked why he is joining a race three other Democrats have already announced for, Winter said both his fellow party members and Republicans aren't as connected to the state.

“I am thankful that there are other good Democrats who want to step in as well,” Winter said. “Some of them might not live in the western district, some of them might have only recently become Democrats. This is where I live, this is what I fight for and I hope that will come through in this campaign."

Republicans who have announced they're running include Ryan Zinke, the former Secretary of the Interior and past congressman from Montana; former state Sen. Al Olszewski, a surgeon from Kalispell; and Kalispell pastor Mary Todd.

Like the other Democrats running, Winter criticized Zinke as "near criminal," citing the multiple investigations into his actions while heading the Interior, and pointed to reporting showing Zinke spends a significant amount of time out of the state. Zinke has disputed both those attacks previously, saying he's not been proven of wrongdoing and defending how often he's in Montana.

“That’s not a man who works for the people, that’s not a man who works for Montanans,” Winter said of Zinke.

